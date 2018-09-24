SURAT THANI: Another British woman claimed she had been raped in Surat Thani province, this time on Koh Pha-Ngan, but withdrew the claim following a medical examination.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 September 2018, 05:29PM

In this file photo, tourists relax on Rin Beach in Koh Pha-Ngan. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Thai media reported today (Sept 24) that the British Embassy in Thailand had informed Koh Pha-Ngan police of the claim.

According to police, the embassy told them that the father of the 25-year-old British national had made an overseas call to inform them that his daughter had been raped at a hotel in Ban Hat Rin in tambon Ban Tai in the resort island.

Local and tourist police, together with staff from the Tourists Help Centre, went to Koron Hotel and questioned the woman, who had been staying there, and took her to Koh Pha-Ngan Hospital for an examination.

The results showed no signs of rape or drug abuse, police said.

They then took her to the police station for more questioning, with a staff member from the help centre acting as an interpreter and a representative from the British Consulate in Thailand present.

The woman allegedly told them when she woke up, she found herself naked and her clothes scattered all over the room.

Since she could not remember anything, she thought something bad might have happened. She had suspicions about a British man she met at a pool party at the hotel last Friday night (Sept 21) and thought she might need police help.

Thai authorities checked CCTV footage from in front of the hotel and some photos taken in the area from the time she returned to the hotel and let her view them. They found no suspicious activities or strangers entering her room during the period.

The woman later apologised and thanked the Thai authorities.

Deputy tourist police chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn said today that the case should serve as an example for tourists. “Deliberately filing a false complaint will lead to prosecution and blacklisting. Thai police stand ready to treat all parties fairly and have the duty of checking facts whether reports are true or false,” he said.

In June, a 19-year-old woman claimed she had been raped on Koh Tao and later talked to a few British newspapers about the incident. Thai police said they could not find evidence of the crime based on what she had told the English media.

On this case, Maj Gen Surachate said there had been a development. “The British Embassy told us the woman agreed to let Thai police question her in England and we’ll send female officers to talk to her later this month.”

