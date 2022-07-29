Tengoku
Brit, Dane caught in Phuket high-roller gambling den

PHUKET: A British national and a Danish national were among 11 people arrested in a raid on a gambling den on Koh Siray, east of Phuket Town, early this morning (July 29).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 July 2022, 03:44PM

Phuket Provincial Police along with officers from Region 8 Police raided the venue, a villa on Thepprathan Rd, at 3:30am.

The raid followed a tip-off via a post online, teasing police to raid the venue, or else risk being accused of taking bribes to allow the gambling to continue.

The post also shared an advertisement posted online promoting the venue, which called itself “The Royal Club”, as the “The Best Poker House in Phuket”. The grand opening was marked as from july 28-30.

Officers conducting the raid arrested eight Thais, one Cambodian, one British citizen and one Danish citizen, police reported today (July 29).

When officers arrived, betting chips for more than B2 million were on the poker table.

Officers seized the poker table, three decks of cards and a further 783 betting chips which altogether were marked to cover B1,579,150 in bets.

Police also seized a laptop computer. According to records of betting chips exchanged at the scene, the gambling began at 9:30pm, police noted.

Two of the 11 arrested said they had travelled from Bangkok to gamble at the venue. Both had made bookings to confirm their attendance at the event, police said.

 

All 11 were taken to Phuket City Police Station to be charged, and for further questioning, police reported.

 

One person, identified as the organiser of the event, faced extra charges for illegal possession of gambling equipment and paraphernalia, and for organising an illegal activity, police said.

