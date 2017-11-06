PHUKET: A couple from the United Kingdom have launched a fundraising campaign to pay for hospital bills after the man, an Army veteran, suffered multiple leg fractures in a vicious mugging in Phuket last Thursday (Nov 2).

Mik Laverty from Newton Aycliffe, Durham, northeast England, suffered multiple leg fractures in the attack. Photo: Donna Spensley / Crowdfunder

The couple, Mik and Denise Laverty from Newton Aycliffe, Durham, in the northeast of England, had landed on the island on holiday to celebrate man’s 50th birthday on hours before the horrific attack.

Mr Laverty was attacked by two young men who put a gun in his face and demanded money, reports The Northern Echo. (See story here.)

“Mrs Laverty said she had gone into a bar to use the toilet while her husband waited outside… When she got back she could not see her husband among crowds of people in the street so she frantically searched the resort before returning to their hotel,” said the report.

Staff checked CCTV footage but found no trace of Mr Laverty. However, hours later the hotel was contacted by a nearby hospital to say one of their guests had been admitted,” the report added.

“Mrs Laverty rushed to his bedside and was shocked to learn what had happened… Mr Laverty had been left so badly hurt that his recollection of the mugging is patchy but he remembered seeing a black 4x4 vehicle around the time he was grabbed.

“When he told the attackers had no cash they took his watch and keys and made off, leaving him in a side street with multiple leg fractures which have since been operated on,” The Northern Echo noted.

Mrs Laverty was initially too scared to return to the hotel fearful the robbers had the room key, the report added.

“She has since reported the crime to police and an officer and hotel security staff have helped. The couple expect to speak to the British Embassy today (Nov 6).”

The couple, who have two sons, have already had to pay about £3,000 (about B130,309) for medical expenses treatment but are concerned about spiralling costs while their insurers investigate.

“The insurance are disputing their claim and they need money to help them. Please give what you can,” urges a fundraising appeal called “Get Mik and Denise Home” set up by an old school friend of Mrs Laverty’s on the popular community website Crowdfunder.

The appeal raised almost £1,000 (about B43,430) in the first 24 hours. (See Crowdfunder appeal here.)

The current target for the fundraising is set at £10,000 (about B434,300).

The Phuket News as of this evening was unable to confirm details of the attack with the Phuket Tourist Police.