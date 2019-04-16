THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Brit, 58, found dead in Patong hotel room

PHUKET: Police at this stage do not suspect foul play in the death of a 58-year-old British man whose body found in a Patong hotel room this morning (Apr 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 16 April 2019, 04:30PM

The British man’s body was discovered in his rented room in Patong this morning. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The British man's body was discovered in his rented room in Patong this morning. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Some general medicine for digestive congestion was found in the room.. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Some general medicine for digestive congestion was found in the room.. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called to the scene, the You and Me House on Phra Baramee Rd, at 8:46am.

Police reported they found no signs of a struggle in the room or on the man’s body.

Officers estimated that the man*, originally from Stockport, had died several days earlier.

Medicine for digestive congestion was found in the room, however, police say they are waiting for confirmation from doctors as to the man’s cause of death before closing their investigation.

A friend of the deceased, Chanitree “Natta” Sireekerger, has identified herself as handling the contact with relatives in order to proceed with funeral arrangements, police noted.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his relatives abroad have been notified of his passing.

 

 

