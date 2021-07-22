The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Brisbane awarded 2032 Olympics

Brisbane awarded 2032 Olympics

OLYMPICS: Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Olympics yesterday (July 21), triggering wild celebrations and fireworks as it became the third Australian city to host the Summer Games after Melbourne and Sydney.

Olympics
By AFP

Thursday 22 July 2021, 10:34AM

Fireworks filled the sky after Brisbane was named host of the 2032 Olympics yesterday (July 21). Photo: AFP

Fireworks filled the sky after Brisbane was named host of the 2032 Olympics yesterday (July 21). Photo: AFP

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach confirmed the widely expected result after delegates voted 72 to five with three abstentions at the IOC session in Tokyo.

“The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia,” Bach said.

The announcement was greeted by cheers from the Australian delegates in Tokyo, while in Brisbane fireworks lit up the skies and crowds who had gathered for the vote went wild.

Brisbane’s victory looked a certainty after it was unanimously proposed as the single candidate for 2032 by the IOC’s 15-strong executive board in June.

“I’m so excited - I have so much pride for my state, for my people. Never in my lifetime did I think that this was going to happen,” said Queensland state premier Anna Palaszczuk.

“We’ve done it, Queensland! We’ve done it, Brisbane! This is fantastic, this is amazing - tonight is your night, enjoy.”

Australia has already hosted the Olympics twice, in Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000, widely considered one of the most successful Games in recent history.

Hundreds of people packed Brisbane’s Southbank riverside precinct for the announcement, watching the city’s final pitch to the IOC on a big screen.

Rhys Cush, 24, one of those in the masked-up crowd, said he hoped to work at the 2032 Olympics and also attend as a spectator.

“I’m an extremely big fan. I even watched the softball this morning,” he told AFP. “I’m super excited about having the Olympics coming here.”

Lauren Granger, 42, said she hoped the 2032 Olympics would recreate the buzz of Sydney’s successful 2000 Games.

“We flew down to Sydney and we were at the Olympics and it was just such a great experience for our family,” she said.

“That was 20 years ago so we’d love to be able to relive that in 2032 with our kids.”

MGID

Historic day’

Home to about 2.3 million people and bookended by shimmering coastal sands, Brisbane is seen as more laid-back and less cosmopolitan than Australia’s sprawling southern cities.

Venues will be spread across Brisbane and nearby towns in Queensland state, including the Gold Coast which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

There are hopes the Olympics will boost Brisbane’s profile, making it more attractive to tourists who tend to use it as a jumping-off point for attractions like the Great Barrier Reef.

A report in The Australian newspaper said the Games will cost Au$5bn, with the opening and closing ceremonies taking place at a redeveloped Gabba cricket ground.

“It’s a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane’s standing across our region and the world.”

The decision means the IOC has now secured hosts for the next three Summer Olympics, with Paris holding the event in 2024 and Los Angeles organising the 2028 Games.

The awarding of the 2032 Olympics was the first to take place with a new election method adopted in June 2019 in an attempt to counter application fees and a lack of serious bids.

For the 2024 Games, Bach complained the process had “produced too many losers”, after Rome, Hamburg and Budapest all pulled out of the running.

Bidding cities have become increasingly hard to come by in recent years as costs balloon and the economic benefits of holding the Games remain unclear.

The vote took place two days before the troubled Tokyo Olympics, which will start behind closed doors tomorrow after a year’s delay because of the pandemic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cows prevail over understrength Penguins
Muay Thai moves closer to become Games sport
Rivalry boils over at British Grand Prix
Buri Ram MotoGP in doubt
Champion Pogacar hails ‘incredible Tour de France adventure’
Debutant Morikawa holds off Spieth to win British Open
Hamilton wins Silverstone after contentious Verstappen crash
Ariya, Moriya capture LPGA pairs event
Olympic cluster scare as athletes test positive in Games Village
Verstappen on Silverstone pole after sprint race victory
Hamilton fastest in experimental British GP qualifying
F1 comes home to Silverstone experiment
Panipak ready for gold medal hunt
Aquella Golf and Country Club opens in Phang-Nga
Thailand going for hat-trick of golds at Games

 

Phuket community
‘Vaccine Jai’ campaign aims to reduce COVID-19 related suicides

They need financial aid like the western countries have given their citizens . Who comes up with thi...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox tourists reminded to have COVID insurance

They must have Covid-19 insurance to get COE from Thai embassy, so everyone in the sandbox has one. ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards warn of rips as foreigners rescued

Great to get news about Phuket in Western Australia. Thanks...(Read More)

Sealed tours urgent to save Phuket’s dive industry

And why not. A liveaboard boat is just a floating hotel after all, one where it's basically impo...(Read More)

Health system in crisis, critics tell government

Guess it is IMPOSSIBE now to call this for FAKE News, ha? A couple of weeks ago aNutin said that ...(Read More)

Legal loophole stalls clearing of illegal land occupiers at Layan Beach

18 Years of 'fight'? Who believes that? It were 18 years of kick back earnings. By the way, ...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

@r u sure Where did I mention myself ? I got a vaccine and I am registered on Phuket ! It's ab...(Read More)

Legal loophole stalls clearing of illegal land occupiers at Layan Beach

I got tears in my eyes of laughing reading about how roof tiles must be handled. BBQ areas for local...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

It is known now that 12 weeks (!) between 2 jabs is to long. Best vaccination result is a period in ...(Read More)

As Phuket COVID vaccination campaign stalls, medical workers to get third ‘booster jab’

@ r u sure, my wife who is British and 68 tried to register for vaccination, she got an appointment,...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 