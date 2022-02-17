Bringing the noise to the Siray Music and Food Festival

PHUKET: Expect the noise levels in Phuket to rachet up a notch or two this weekend as the Siray Music & Food Festival 2022 takes place in Rasada.

COVID-19cultureeconomicstourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 February 2022, 02:30PM

On Saturday (Feb 19) over 100 Harley Davidson motorbikes will form a procession and ride from Plai Laem Saphan Hin to Sirey Beach to signify the start of the festival and also promote safe and responsible driving on Phuket’s roads.

More than 50 stalls specialising in seafood cuisine and local Phuket dishes will be set up by local seafood restaurants and fishery operators in the Phuket area.

Additionally, boat trips to both Khai Nai Island and Khai Nok island will be available for booking at a special price starting at B299.

Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over a press conference at Siray Beach on Tuesday (Feb 15) to announce the festival, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday (Feb 19-20) and which aims to stimulate the local economy in the Koh Siray area.

Phawat Suphasuwan, the Vice Mayor of Ratsada Sub-district, echoed those sentiments, saying it is hoped the festival can stimulate the local tourism sector and revitalise local business.

“The festival provides a means to offer support to local food producers, food entrepreneurs and tourism-related businesses in the area to earn more income after being affected by the COVID-19 epidemic,” Vice Mayor Phawat said.

“All operations will be under strict disease prevention measures while promoting the fascinating way of life of the local Koh Siray people,” he added.