Bringing technology home

TCM Asia is a unique service provider and consultant for hotels and developments, which began its story of success in 2003. Andreas (Andy) Ruthe is Managing Director of TCM Asia, a company that specialises in the import and application of all kinds of surface conservation solutions to protect against environmental damage. Over the past 17 years Andy has searched for and personally tested all the products he represents. The selected products all require specialist application which will be provided by TCM’s own Thai workers.



By Advertorial

Thursday 16 July 2020, 03:35PM

Waterproofing is one of the most important services TCM Asia provides, to foundations, walls, drainages and roofs, and especially for flat roofs.

For swimming pools, TCM Asia uses STARLIKE Epoxy, an effective grout with a unique range of individual colours to meet even the highest luxury and visual customer demands.

Waterproofing is one of the most important services TCM Asia provides, to foundations, walls, drainages and roofs, and especially for flat roofs.

After starting the business with one product for poison-free protection of timber against termites and fungi, Andy quickly realised the demand for special solutions for problems in construction.

“Waterproofing is one of the most important services we provide, to foundations, walls, drainages and roofs, and especially for flat roofs. We provide various solutions with a warranty of up to 20 years,” he said.

“Water is always looking for its way to flow, so expert knowledge is important to track and trace leak sources and address them with the right treatment. Compared with other solutions it has been proved that a flexible bitumen membrane applied by torch process to the roof brings the best protection because of its flexibility,” Andy explains.

“TCM uses only the highest-standard, four-layer membrane from FOSROC UK with slate spots for UV protection. Cracks will be addressed with various solutions of capillary crystallization solutions from PENETRON (US). In problem areas additional reinforcement steel will be inserted to provide maximum strength,” he adds.

Swimming pools are always problem areas with plenty of potential leak sources. It is important to ensure a proper grouting solution is applied. To replace local short-term standard products, TCM Asia uses STARLIKE Epoxy, an effective grout with a unique range of individual colours to meet even the highest luxury and visual customer demands.

As hotels usually have a problem with closing their pools for maintenance, TCM provides a solution for grout replacement in running operations – so shut-down times are avoided, and guest complaints are no issue. With high-end coating solutions from CHEMCO, swimming pools and ponds can be repaired by underwater operations and metal and concrete can be treated under wet tolerance – even in submerged conditions with anti-rust warranty.

In addition to providing services, Andy provides consultancy services for project management and architects to share his many years of experience to avoid problems caused by local construction standards.

“It is ironic that the tropical weather we live for is the undoing of the Thai villas we live in. That delightful trinity of sea breeze, sunshine and tropical rain wreaks havoc on wood, metal, stone and glass, all elements of the quintessential Thai villa. Yes, traditional Thai houses are as needy as they are beautiful,” he says.

“Are you aware that even glass can be corroded under harsh tropical environment? TCM was in 2003 the first importer of Nano technology solutions into Thailand providing coatings to keep glass easy to clean.”

TCM Asia provides a unique Nano 2k lacquer technology to coat all kinds of metal and aluminum – keeping it free of oxidation, rust and stains.

“As architects more and more avoid natural stone work in their planning because of problems with installation and maintenance. TCM provides a full portfolio of solutions – from adhesives to sealants, and including advice of installation to European standards – so there is no need to say ‘No’ to natural stone anymore,``Andy explains.

Andy’s team and the company is looking worldwide for suitable solutions for keeping your property in ship shape, under the TCM motto: “You have the problem – we have the solution.”

Feel free to contact Andy and request a site survey or consultancy – Thailand wide.

TCM Asia Co., Ltd. - 10/437 Moo3, Tambon Wichit, Amphur Muang - 83000 Phuket. Tel: +66 (0)76 264442 Fax: +66 (076) 264443 Email: office@tcm-asia.com