MARINE LIFESTYLE: The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) team returned from its successful trip to the Monaco Yacht Show, the world’s leading superyacht event, highly motivated by the amazing feedback from the media and the superyacht industry.

Wednesday 25 October 2017, 09:24AM

The view overlooking Kata Rocks villas with superyachts taking part in the KRSR hovering offshore. Photo: Kata Rock

The KRSR team handled a busy schedule of meetings with owners, builders, designers, brokers, luxury goods brands plus yachting and luxury lifestyle media in grand style as the countdown to the second KRSR event begins.

“The response at Monaco was fantastic as it gives us valuable momentum in the leadup to December. I am very proud of the entire team, in just two years they have helped establish KRSR as the must-attend superyacht event in Asia,” said Richard Pope CEO Infinite Luxury.

“It already is known as the most exclusive invitationonly superyacht happening in the region, welcoming superyacht owners, Kata Rocks villa owners and the Asian glitterati.”

Mr Pope said that Benetti and VistaJet are excited to host an exclusive VIP owner’s dinner, leveraging a dream pairing of superyachts and private jet charters.

Together with famed Dutch superyacht builder Feadship, whose roots date back to 1847, the companies bring a distinct European flair to Phuket and the KRSR.

Based in Italy and with over 144 years of history, Benetti epitomises the finest craftsmanship and a refined sense of Italian design while Zurich-based VistaJet delivers bespoke flight experiences with operations in over 187 countries worldwide.

The Benetti and VistaJet owner’s dinner is expected to prove the perfect complement to the Feadship owner’s dinner, a truly prestigious gathering attended by Kata Rocks Villa owners, superyacht owners and discerning guests.

According to Bas Nederpelt, Feadship Commercial Director, the company is pleased to increase its involvement in the 2017 event as a co-sponsor while hosting the exclusive superyacht owner’s dinner for a second consecutive year.

“Following the huge success of last year’s KRSR, Feadship is again delighted to be taking a leading role this year and to host the Feadship Owner’s Dinner once again.

The KRSR is helping Phuket become Asia’s top yachting destination,” Mr Nederpelt said.

Media participation at the 2017 KRSR is expected to reach new heights with the addition of Boat International, the global media authority in superyachting.

Stewart Campbell, Editor of Boat International, said: “The KRSR really set the bar last year and we had some great conversations with owners at Monaco about attending the event this year, as the perfect way to kick off the Asian charter season.

“It is already established as the leading luxury superyacht event in Asia as owners look for alternative cruising grounds and new charter opportunities.”

The team is also pleased to confirm that even more superyacht brands are queueing up to come to Phuket and attend what is now widely recognised as Asia’s leading superyacht event.

On December 9-10, the invitation-only rendezvous will feature a series of bespoke activities, glamorous parties and social events that effortlessly mix networking and socialising in a relaxed and luxurious environment.

Highlights from this year’s fun-filled programme include a welcome reception on a superyacht plus a cruise with the fleet to a secluded beach for a gourmet BBQ at The Surin Phuket. There are also numerous private cocktail parties, superyacht owner’s dinners, a “yacht hop” and “big boy’s toys” presented by Sea-Doo and much more.

Jason Beavan, General Manager of Class Act Media, the publisher of The Phuket News, said: “We are delighted to support the KRSR again and promote brand Phuket worldwide.”

The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR) continues its mission to elevate Phuket to elite destination status.

The event empowers Phuket and elevates the island, as the region’s superyacht hotspot, capturing the interest and imagination of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI).

The event appeals to yachting’s sophisticated superyacht elite and UHNWIs by enticing them to sample a multitude of new and exciting, emotionally-resonating experiences and the pristine beauty of Thailand’s Andaman Sea.

The KRSR remains the region’s marquee attraction, with its relatively unexplored waters, where less than 10% of all superyachts have ever dropped anchor.

KRSR has put Phuket firmly on the global yachting map as the hub of the Asia-Pacific region, which altogether offers a vast, multicultural cruising ground that is more than five times the size of traditional superyacht playgrounds like the Caribbean islands. (See KataRocksSuperyacht Rendezvous.com.)

