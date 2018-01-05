The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Brightening Jordan’s drab streets

JORDAN: Dreadlocked university student Suhaib Attar clutches a can of spray paint as he sets to work on the latest gloomy corner of Jordan’s capital that he has turned into his canvas.

culture, politics, religion,

AFP

Sunday 7 January 2018, 12:00PM

Suhaib Attar, a 25-year-old graffiti artist and student, uses a canister of spray paint to draw a mural on a wall in the Jordanian capital Amman. Photo: Khalil Mazraawi / AFP
Suhaib Attar, a 25-year-old graffiti artist and student, uses a canister of spray paint to draw a mural on a wall in the Jordanian capital Amman. Photo: Khalil Mazraawi / AFP

The leading light of a tiny group of graffiti artists, the 25-year-old is on a mission – daubing flowers, faces and patterns across Amman to bring more colour to the lives of its four million inhabitants.

“Our city is beautiful but it needs to be brightened up,” Attar says.

The aim is to “transform these great big walls of dull concrete into an expressive painting that is full of life,” he says.

Built on seven hills that give their names to the main districts, Amman has been home to a small graffiti community for some years.

And while they may number fewer than 10, the artists have been busy.

Their eye-catching designs have begun popping up around the city centre – especially the oldest Jabal Amman and Jabal al Lweibdeh neighbourhoods where lots of foreigners live.

In a conservative society like Jordan’s the graffiti artists have constantly had to challenge convention to carve out a niche for their works.

But the art still faces limits like other forms of expression – and Attar says he steers away from politics and religion.

“I avoid topics that may shock some people who do not understand this art yet,” the street artist explains.

Art student Suha Sultan has experienced first hand the suspicion – and hostility – that sometimes meets her work.

“I was doing a large portrait of a tribal man and passers-by started questioning me, lecturing to me because I was up a ladder among a group of men,” she recounts.

“They interrogated me about the meaning of my graffiti.”

Sultan says that as she walks around Amman she itches to use her skills to revitalise the many soulless expanses of wall she sees. 

“But it isn’t so simple as to do the graffiti we need to get prior permission from the municipal authorities or the owner of the building,” she explains.

“Most of the time we end up getting refused and sometimes we face rejection by members of society.”

Painter Wissam Shadid, 42, agrees that there are “red lines” that cannot be crossed in a society steeped in tradition where artistic creation can be curbed.

“We paint nature, animals, portraits, but we don’t touch at all subjects connected to morality,” the street artist says.

But even that makes for an impressive change around the Jordanian capital.

“Before there were only the names of football clubs, phone numbers or messages from young guys to their friends scrawled on walls,” Shadid says.

“Now we are trying to make our art more popular.”

And as graffiti makes inroads in Jordan it is increasingly drawing admiration from some locals and visitors.

“It adds colour to the city as buildings here can all look alike,” says Phoebe Carter, an American studying Arabic in the kingdom.

Jordanian Karim Saqr, 22, agrees that the works bring a much-needed splash of excitement.

“When I spend the morning near a wall with beautiful graffiti, it fills me with positive energy for the rest of the day.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

Sadly until the police realise the damage they do with this continued racial discrimination, then I doubt this will change. Just ridden down beach roa...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate masturbating home-trespasser

Anyone know the full (real) name of Steven 100 on Thai Visa Forum? (Discretion is assured..) Believed to be a resident in Phuket. Please visit my FB p...(Read More)

Sek summonsed to hear drugs charge

Why should he be locked up? More of the same eurocentric nonsense and "rule of law" mentality, that doesn't wash in Asian societies. The...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

It is clear from the article that the Police Investigation indicated that "Mr Shukla had not taken off his diving weights, which weighed about 4 ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

One thing to consider is that in developed countries motorbikes aren't as prolific as they are here. In the UK for instance they're rare, and ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

Could the taxi/tuk tuk mafia be working behind the scenes on this one? Aren't most of the accidents in Phuket involving drunk thais, teenagers on ...(Read More)

Car, van flip on a slippery road in Phuket

I would be looking to see if someone did not lose some oil that caused this....(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

A tragic accident, no more no less! Curious as to why first dive is in open water though??? All these comments from know it all's about taking ...(Read More)

Car, van flip on a slippery road in Phuket

Why not build Tourists Vans for Thailand ups and down? It will be a tourist attraction and saves the drivers to try to get the Van's in 'turtl...(Read More)

Almost 100 street racers arrested, Facebook pages closed

Great photo parade, probably 1 police officer for every 1 Facebook page. hahaha....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.