tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bribe plot rumours swirl

Bribe plot rumours swirl

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (May 3) brushed aside a claim by former deputy prime minister Trairong Suwannakhiri that some MPs were each offered between B5-30 million to vote against him in an upcoming no-confidence debate.

politicscorruption
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 May 2022, 09:48AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walks back to his office after a cabinet meeting at Government House yesterday (May 3). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha walks back to his office after a cabinet meeting at Government House yesterday (May 3). Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

Asked about a move to spend the money to buy votes from MPs to unseat him, Gen Prayut said: “Show me evidence. Anyone can say whatever they want ... I don’t know I never did this.’”

Asked if he would launch a probe to find out who spread the rumour, the prime minister said: “Where did it come from?’”.

Mr Trairong said via Facebook yesterday that he had learned that some B5-30mn had been offered to some MPs from small coalition parties to topple the government in the next few months when parliament reconvenes, and a no-confidence debate is expected to take place or during a vote on the budget bill for 2023.

A group of 16 MPs from small coalition parties have said they will vote in support for anything that will be in the country’s best interests even if it goes against the coalition government’s line, reports the Bangkok Post.

The group recently met for talks with Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the main opposition Pheu Thai Party, and they will also meet today with deputy Pheu Thai leader Yutthapong Charasathian, who will be a key speaker in the no-confidence debate.

Dr Cholnan previously said Pheu Thai plans to table a no-confidence motion against the government after the amendments to two organic laws for a new, dual-ballot election are submitted to parliament for second and third readings.

The censure debate is likely to be held in late June or early July, he said.

A parliamentary committee examining the amendments is expected to submit them to parliament on May 24.

Devas Lounge

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, also dismissed as groundless the rumour about MPs being bought to oust the prime minister.

“The money figures and the plot [to unseat the PM] are questionable. If MPs act like that, their parties must take action. But such things do not happen in Bhumjaithai,” Anutin said.

He added that coalition parties must work together and take collective responsibility and if cabinet ministers can explain themselves during the no-confidence debate, MPs from the coalition parties are obliged to vote in support.

“No leaders of the coalition parties have been worried about a vote in parliament... Everyone supports the government to carry on working smoothly,’” he said.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, executive board member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), noted that it was not surprising that small coalition parties were trying to jockey for position as the government’s tenure is nearing an end.

He also downplayed the rumour that up to B30mn was offered to MPs to vote against the prime minister.

“That’s too much money to be spent on ousting the government considering that the government has not much time left in office. That’s impossible to believe,” Mr Somsak said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala Beach empty as officials ramp up ‘fish safety’ patrols
Supreme Court leak ignites US abortion firestorm
Jimi Sandhu killer killed in plane crash
Phuket marks 39 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tavel boom forecasted for Thailand, ’Bites were caused by a shark’ || May 3
German tourist lost in Phuket jungle found safe
Phuket launches ‘Fruit Festival’
Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct
Warning issued over rising suicide rates
‘Bites were caused by a shark’, confirms PMBC Chief
Russia steps up Ukraine assault as US warns of annexation
Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no deaths
COVID-19 wards start to close
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket welcomes increased arrivals, Navy hazing gets trainer discharged || May 2
American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame

 

Phuket community
Navy trainer to be discharged over hazing scandal

A smiling V/Adm. What to smile about? Who believes that a simple Petty Officer 2nd Class dares doin...(Read More)

Warning issued over rising suicide rates

Surprised? How to live decent thai retiree life if you earned whole working live around B300 daily? ...(Read More)

Phuket launches ‘Fruit Festival’

They pull day after day all kind of 'festivals' out of the closet, just trying to massage fo...(Read More)

Navy trainer to be discharged over hazing scandal

If one still wonders why Thai Government doesn't like 'Amnesty International' presence i...(Read More)

Navy trainer to be discharged over hazing scandal

It is a 'public secret' in Thailand that sexual abuse of Thai conscipts is a normal happenin...(Read More)

Phuket launches ‘Fruit Festival’

How sad our world is becoming when a mediocre teenage girl eats mango and sticky rice on stage and i...(Read More)

Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

Very good poing CaptainJack. Kudos!...(Read More)

Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

Of course he denies it. Even an uneducated thug with no prospects of ever improving has the brain c...(Read More)

Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

.... Specially as the taxi driver's image/face is at stake. And yes, why all the time pics of a ...(Read More)

German tourist lost in Phuket jungle found safe

Maybe all these lost tourists should join the Phuket Hash for a safer walk in various parts of the i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket

 