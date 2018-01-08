The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Brazilians allege theft of B400k of items from luxury Phuket villa

PHUKET: Thalang Police are investigating the alleged theft of possessions totalling over B400,000 from a luxury villa in Baan Don, Thalang at which a 39-year-old Brazilian tourist and eight of her friends were staying for four days.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 8 January 2018, 10:25AM

The alleged theft took place at the Villas Aelita Pool Villa Resort in Thalang. Photo: Thalang Police
The alleged theft took place at the Villas Aelita Pool Villa Resort in Thalang. Photo: Thalang Police

Katarine Pereira, 39, filed a complaint with Thalang Police at about 6am yesterday (Jan 7) about the theft at Villas Aelita Pool Villa Resort, Moo 4, Baan Don, Thepkrasattri Rd, Thalang.

Capt Suporn Muangkhai Deputy Inspector of the Thalang Police received the complaint and went to inspect the scene.

“There are several villas at the scene and each villa has a high privacy wall. Authorities have inspected the scene of the incident at villa B1 and noted that there are footprints of the suspects inside the room,” said Capt Supron.

We traced the surrounding area at several points including the wall behind the villa and coordinated with officer from the Police Forensic Science Center 8,” he said.

“Ms Pereira said she and her eight friends had checked in to the villa on Jan 5 and was set to leave Jan 9.

The day before the incident, on the evening of Jan 6, they held a party and went to sleep in different rooms at about 1am after which it began to rain heavily,” he added.

Later, at around 5:30am, one of Ms Pereira’s friends discovered footprints and traces of a break-in at the property. He woke up Ms Pereira and other friends and they checked and found that two rooms’ doors were unlocked,” he added.

Capt Suporn explained that stolen possessions included a United States Permanent Resident card (green card), travel book, five credit cards, seven B1,000 banknotes and three B100 banknotes.

A further US$600 in cash was also taken, along with one Louis Vuitton handbag, two Michael Kors handbags, one Furla handbag, various items of jewellery including green gemstones, a set of earrings, and a bracelet, a silver ring with red and blue gemstones.

Also, one cosmetic bag containing cosmetics, a bag containing an Oral B1 electric toothbrush. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be at B400k,” said Capt Suporn.

Officers have questioned the residents of the villa, and we are checking CCTV cameras in the villa and nearby to find the criminal/s and prosecute them according to the law,” he added.

 

 
