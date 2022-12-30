333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Brazilian football legend Pele dead at 82

Brazilian football legend Pele dead at 82

FOOTBALL: Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the “beautiful game”, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82.

Football
By AFP

Friday 30 December 2022, 08:01AM

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Image: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Image: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner, died on Thursday (Dec 29) at the age of 82. Photo: AFP

« »

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

The Albert Einstein hospital treating Pele said in a statement his death after a long battle with cancer was caused by “multiple organ failure”.

Named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, Pele is the only footballer in history to have won three World Cups ‒ in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Nicknamed “O Rei” (The King), he scored more than 1,000 goals in one of the most storied careers in sport, before retiring in 1977.

He had been in increasingly fragile health, battling kidney problems and colon cancer ‒ undergoing surgery for the latter in September 2021, followed by chemotherapy.

Reaction instantly began flowing in, with current Brazilian star Neymar saying Pele had “transformed football into an art”.

French star Kylian Mbappe said the legend’s legacy would “never be forgotten”, adding: “RIP KING.”

‘SAMBA FOOTBALL’

Born October 23, 1940, in the southeastern city of Tres Coracoes, Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‒ Pele’s real name ‒ grew up selling peanuts on the street to help his impoverished family get by.

His parents named him for American inventor Thomas Edison.

But he was soon given the nickname Pele, for his mispronunciation of Bile, the name of a goalkeeper at Vasco de Sao Lourenco, where his footballer father once played.

 

Pele dazzled from the age of 15, when he started playing professionally with Santos. He led the club to a flurry of titles, including back-to-back Intercontinental Cups, against Benfica in 1962 and AC Milan in 1963.

 

Known for his genius with the ball, he epitomized the sublime style of play called “samba football” in Brazil, where he was declared a “national treasure”.

 

He scored an all-time record 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches for Santos (1956-74), the Brazilian national team, and the New York Cosmos (1975-77).

 

But beyond his records, he will be remembered for revolutionizing the sport, his ever-present number 10 on his back.

 

The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game’s transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, tapping his preternatural athleticism despite his relatively small size ‒ 1.70 meters (just under five-foot-seven).

 

He also played with heart, visible in the iconic black-and-white footage of the 17-year-old phenom bursting into tears after helping Brazil to its first World Cup title, in 1958.

 

Eight years earlier, seeing his father cry when Brazil lost the 1950 World Cup final at home to Uruguay, he had promised to bring the trophy home one day.

 

SPORTS ROYALTY

 

Pele reached the pinnacle of his greatness at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, the first broadcast in colour, where he starred on what many consider the greatest team of all time, with talents such as Rivellino, Tostao and Jairzinho.

 

He was often welcomed like royalty when travelling abroad with Santos or the national team. Legend has it in 1969 his arrival in Nigeria was the occasion for a 48-hour truce in the bloody Biafra war.

 

Pele declined offers to play in Europe, but signed for a brief, lucrative swan song with the New York Cosmos at the end of his career, bringing his star power to the land of “soccer”.

 

His reign extended beyond the pitch, with gigs as a movie star, singer and later sports minister (1995-1998) ‒ one of the first black Cabinet members in Brazil.

 

But he faced criticism at times in Brazil for remaining quiet on social issues and racism, and for what some saw as his haughty, vain personality.

 

Unlike Argentine rebel Diego Maradona, his rival for the title of greatest of all time, Pele was seen as close to those in power ‒ including Brazil’s 1964-1985 military regime.

 

FINAL MATCH

 

Pele’s public appearances had grown increasingly rare, and he frequently used a walker or wheelchair.

 

He was hospitalised several times for urinary infections, then again in 2021 and 2022 for the colon cancer that marked the beginning of the end.

 

He met his health problems with trademark humour.

 

“I will face this match with a smile on my face,” he posted on Instagram in September 2021, after surgery to remove his colon tumour.

 

He was deeply moved when Maradona, his longtime friend and rival, died of a heart attack in 2020 at age 60.

 

“The world has lost a legend,” he wrote.

 

“One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Andoo Comanche wins Sydney-Hobart but misses race record
Thais aim to silence Indonesian fans
Arsenal extend lead, Newcastle up to second on Premier League’s return
Record eyed as Sydney-Hobart yacht race begins
Premier League ready to resume
The Special Ron delivers again
Phuket to host Mini X Games
Thailand begin title defence with five-star Brunei win
Cool in the pool at Blue Tree swimming challenge
FIA bans ‘political statements’ from motorsports
Youth Rugby tournament confirmed for Cherng Talay
England’s new rugby boss Borthwick wants to revive Twickenham ‘roar’
Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup
Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup
O’Sullivan hails Thailand’s ‘Mr Bean’ snooker star

 

Phuket community
Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

No need for special rules for a country with the biggest outbreak at present- and this is a potentia...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

Why do people live here expecting it to be like home ...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

Welcome to the developing world piece of cake compared with Africa and Latin America ...(Read More)

Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast

Pirates ahoy no cctv out there his ex wife and family would be a good place to start ...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

Yes Christy and Old Guy, I meant to write 300/day. With that said, even at $10/hour I think it would...(Read More)

Bangla noodle vendor shot by cop given new work to support own family

RTP = the lowest of the low here in Phuket. Their impotence, incompetence and utter disregard for ri...(Read More)

Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast

The boat is probably safely moored in Colonel Somchai's private dock by now. In a couple months...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

@Capricornball. Thailand's minimum wage is ฿300 per day! About $9. And it's usually for a ...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

@JohnC. Even though tourism is such a big business, government won't educate with tourist langua...(Read More)

Strategies unveiled to help resolve Phuket’s hotel labour crisis

How about doing something that actually works? Like hiring bi-lingual people and paying them a decen...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket

 