Brakes fail as runaway Phuket tour bus slams into ditch

PHUKET: A tour bus carrying 33 Chinese tourists narrowly avoided slamming into a house before plunging into a roadside ditch at the bottom of Kata Hill last night (June 12).

Wednesday 13 June 2018, 10:23AM

The bus ploughed into a parked pickup truck before plunging into a roadside ditch. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The bus was carrying 33 Chinese tourists when the accident happened. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver told police that the brakes on the bus failed halfway down the hill.

Police and rescue workers from Karon Municipality were called to the scene at about 11pm.

No people were injured in the incident, reported Capt Suriyong Buakerdpetch of the Karon Police.

The bus driver, who police did not name, explained that he was taking the tourists to a hotel in Kata when the accident happened.

He said that he realised that the brakes were not responding as he was passing the Karon Electrical Substation, about halfway down the hill.

QSI International School Phuket

Faced with a runaway bus, the driver scraped the bus along the roadside barrier to slow the bus down. However, the friction was not enough to slow the vehicle to a safe speed.

At the bottom of the hill the driver managed to steer the vehicle across the lane for oncoming traffic, narrowly missing a house and a large power pole, but not without ploughing into a Toyota Hilux pickup truck parked in front of the house, sending the pickup some 10 metres into water-soaked undergrowth before the bus crashed to a halt in a roadside ditch.

“Fortunately, there were no cars driving in opposite direction, so no one got injured,” Capt Suriyong noted.

The bus driver was taken for further questioning and to be tested for alcohol, said police.

Meanwhile, cranes were to be brought to the site to recover the vehicles and insurance representatives were contacted to cover the cost of the damage, Capt Suriyong said.

 

 

Pauly44 | 14 June 2018 - 12:29:13 

The government and police are just part of the problem for their flimsy enforcement but firstly it's driver attitude and when Thai's get behind the wheel their true coolurs show how selfish & stupid they really are, they need to pull their heads in and drive with more caution/courtesy for other motorists most of the carnage boils down to their ME ME attitudes.

Nasa12 | 14 June 2018 - 07:50:23 

There is no point and comment on accidents+++ in Phuket anymore, the Government and Police of Phuket is incompetent and has no empathy or understanding what security is, they are completely useless only bla bla blaaa.

Wilma | 13 June 2018 - 19:00:59 

I cant see if the bus is from Phuket. I got told that all busses shall have 2 checks every year, that incl. brakes checks.
Did this bus have a record of this regular checks ?
Again the Governor does have big concern about Chinese Tourist, maybe its is an idea to check if they doing that correct ?

crispy | 13 June 2018 - 13:17:19 

your kidding me I don't believe it a bus with brake failure no this must be wrong 55555

Kurt | 13 June 2018 - 11:43:44 

Was about time, a bus with Chinese tourists having brake failure on some hills here. Was already long overdue.
Like to read the technical report concerning the brake failure. Why the brakes failed?
More and more it becomes kamikaze work to drive your car on Phuket hills, scared to see a bus coming.

Asterix | 13 June 2018 - 11:00:56 

I suggest that all buses in Thailand must have a boat anchor in the rear of every bus to be ready to be dropped in case of brake failure.

