Brake failure as truck crashes into Kata minimart

Brake failure as truck crashes into Kata minimart

PHUKET: Faulty brakes are to blame for a heavy accident that occurred earlier today (Feb 22) in Kata where a truck crashed into a Family Mart store.

accidentsdisasterstransportproperty
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 February 2020, 04:45PM

Police and rescue workers survey the damage after the six-wheel ice truck crashed into the Minimart store in Kata this morning (Feb 22). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers survey the damage after the six-wheel ice truck crashed into the Minimart store in Kata this morning (Feb 22). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourists capture the aftermath on their mobile phones. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourists capture the aftermath on their mobile phones. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police confirmed brake failure on the truck as the principle reason for the crash. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police confirmed brake failure on the truck as the principle reason for the crash. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The driver, Sarayut Poonkhlai, 26, was seriously injured but, miraculously, nobody was killed.

The incident occurred around 6am this morning as Mr Sarayut, who works for Phuket Thai Namkeng Lod Co Ltd, was driving his six-wheel ice truck from Sai Yuan Rd to Kata, along Patak Rd.

As he drove down the hill, he discovered the brakes of his truck were not functioning and he crashed into the Family Mart store.

Responding to the accident, Capt Kittipong Nupheang of Karon Police Station, proceeded to the scene where he found Mr Sarayut and two passengers stuck inside the truck

Rescue teams assisted to free all three. Mr Sarayut was seriously hurt although the two passengers only suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Thai Residential

Two staff from the minimart were stuck inside the shop after the truck hit but, thankfully, they are not injured,” said Capt Kittipong.

I can confirm no tourists were involved,” he added.

The minimart and two motorbikes are damaged. The truck has been taken to Karon Police Station for investigation.

“Mr Sarayut has not been charged until the investigation is concluded,” Capt Kittipong reported.

malczx7r | 24 February 2020 - 03:59:35 

Amazing driving, obviously doesn't know how to use gears and handbrake to slow you down in an emergency, great driving teaching skills!! Amazing how the newspaper spells brakes as breaks! Haha clue is in the spelling of handbrake! [Noted,and fixed; our red-faced apologies - Ed]

Kurt | 22 February 2020 - 17:24:23 

Charge the truck owner, unless he can proof that the truck had in time sufficient technical check up.  I guess many cars and trucks never see a service garage inside.

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

