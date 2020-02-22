Brake failure as truck crashes into Kata minimart

PHUKET: Faulty brakes are to blame for a heavy accident that occurred earlier today (Feb 22) in Kata where a truck crashed into a Family Mart store.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 February 2020, 04:45PM

Police confirmed brake failure on the truck as the principle reason for the crash. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tourists capture the aftermath on their mobile phones. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers survey the damage after the six-wheel ice truck crashed into the Minimart store in Kata this morning (Feb 22). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver, Sarayut Poonkhlai, 26, was seriously injured but, miraculously, nobody was killed.

The incident occurred around 6am this morning as Mr Sarayut, who works for Phuket Thai Namkeng Lod Co Ltd, was driving his six-wheel ice truck from Sai Yuan Rd to Kata, along Patak Rd.

As he drove down the hill, he discovered the brakes of his truck were not functioning and he crashed into the Family Mart store.

Responding to the accident, Capt Kittipong Nupheang of Karon Police Station, proceeded to the scene where he found Mr Sarayut and two passengers stuck inside the truck

Rescue teams assisted to free all three. Mr Sarayut was seriously hurt although the two passengers only suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“Two staff from the minimart were stuck inside the shop after the truck hit but, thankfully, they are not injured,” said Capt Kittipong.

“I can confirm no tourists were involved,” he added.

“The minimart and two motorbikes are damaged. The truck has been taken to Karon Police Station for investigation.

“Mr Sarayut has not been charged until the investigation is concluded,” Capt Kittipong reported.