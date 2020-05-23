Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Brahminy kite with broken wing in Bang Tao taken into care

Brahminy kite with broken wing in Bang Tao taken into care

PHUKET: A red-backed sea eagle, also called a Brahminy kite, found near houses in Bang Tao with a broken wing has been taken into care by local wildlife officials.

animals
By Chutharat Plerin

Saturday 23 May 2020, 05:42PM

The Brahminy kite was seen around houses in Bang Tao for days before local residents realised it was injured. Photo: Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The Brahminy kite was seen around houses in Bang Tao for days before local residents realised it was injured. Photo: Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

An x-ray showed that the wing had been broken before and the bones had not healed correctly. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

An x-ray showed that the wing had been broken before and the bones had not healed correctly. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

An x-ray showed that the wing had been broken before and the bones had not healed correctly. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

An x-ray showed that the wing had been broken before and the bones had not healed correctly. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

« »

Pongchart Chouehorm, Chief of the Nature and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew, explained that the eagle had been seen around residents’ homes in the area for about three days before he received a call on Wednesday evening to come and take the bird into care.

The eagle was handed over to a veterinarian, who confirmed by x-ray that the bird’s right wing was broken.

Mr Pongchart gave no suggestions how the eagle had broken its wing, but confirmed that it is otherwise in good health and eating well unassisted

UWC Thailand

“From our follow-up, we were told that the veterinarian gave the hawk small pieces of chicken mixed with calcium powder. The hawk could eat by itself,” he said.

“It appears from the x-ray that the bones in the wing had been broken before. The right wing was misshapen and that the bones had mended incorrectly,” Mr Pongchart explained.

“We will wait until the eagle has fully recovered and has regrown all its feathers before we release it back into the wild,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italian man in Cherng Talay Phuket’s latest COVID case, total reaches 226
Phuket shops, businesses mark high compliance with COVID post-lockdown health regulations
Sex workers left in cold by outbreak
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao, north of the airport
Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off
Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new COVID cases! Phuketians top ten curfew breakers! Reports of animal cruelty? || May 22
Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended
Phuket in national top 10 for curfew breakers
Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay
Bangkok condo market takes a hit, marks new report
Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases, total remains at 225
Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law
Pandemic fallout will likely affect Thailand for at least a year: Thai Chamber of Commerce President
Tourism sector looks to resume domestic trips

 

Phuket community
Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Buying real estate in any country at this time is a sure fire way to make a huge profit. As the arti...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

Dear Editor.Thank you very much to protect the endangered species of a few keyboard warriors,haters ...(Read More)

Sex workers left in cold by outbreak

There are no 'formal' or 'informal' sex workers in Thailand. That is the law ( hello...(Read More)

Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off

No big deal losing the 'flag carrier' status. Qantas and Royal dutch airlines ( for example)...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

The trip to Old Town from Thalang yesterday was pleasant and took very little time. No taxis rode my...(Read More)

Sex workers left in cold by outbreak

The 5000 baht handout was supposed to be for "informal workers". If you're 'formal...(Read More)

Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off

State sells off shares to itself- typical con job. One will not be surprised who is benefiting from ...(Read More)

Sex workers left in cold by outbreak

While many men provide sexual services, it's sexism, pure and simple- that marginalizes this pr...(Read More)

Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended

Capitalism relies on unencumbered growth. Seems we're out of room. Time for a new programming wh...(Read More)

Sex workers left in cold by outbreak

Well, I have seen many reports from various ministries here in Thailand that there is no prostitutio...(Read More)

 

BB and B
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 