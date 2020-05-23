Brahminy kite with broken wing in Bang Tao taken into care

PHUKET: A red-backed sea eagle, also called a Brahminy kite, found near houses in Bang Tao with a broken wing has been taken into care by local wildlife officials.

By Chutharat Plerin

Saturday 23 May 2020, 05:42PM

An x-ray showed that the wing had been broken before and the bones had not healed correctly. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The kite was taken into care so it can recover from its broken wing. Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

The Brahminy kite was seen around houses in Bang Tao for days before local residents realised it was injured. Photo: Photo: Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office

Pongchart Chouehorm, Chief of the Nature and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew, explained that the eagle had been seen around residents’ homes in the area for about three days before he received a call on Wednesday evening to come and take the bird into care.

The eagle was handed over to a veterinarian, who confirmed by x-ray that the bird’s right wing was broken.

Mr Pongchart gave no suggestions how the eagle had broken its wing, but confirmed that it is otherwise in good health and eating well unassisted

“From our follow-up, we were told that the veterinarian gave the hawk small pieces of chicken mixed with calcium powder. The hawk could eat by itself,” he said.

“It appears from the x-ray that the bones in the wing had been broken before. The right wing was misshapen and that the bones had mended incorrectly,” Mr Pongchart explained.

“We will wait until the eagle has fully recovered and has regrown all its feathers before we release it back into the wild,” he said.