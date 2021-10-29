BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Boy shot outside police station during protests dies

Boy shot outside police station during protests dies

BANGKOK: A 15-year-old boy who was seriously wounded by a bullet in chaotic scenes in front of Din Daeng police station in August died yesterday morning (Oct 28), according to Amnesty International Thailand.

deathpoliceviolence
By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 October 2021, 08:32AM

The police station in Din Daeng where the boy was shot. Photo: Supplied

The police station in Din Daeng where the boy was shot. Photo: Supplied

Citing the teenager’s mother, the rights group said the boy succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for more than two months, reports the Bangkok Post.

The boy had been in a coma since being admitted to Rajavithi Hospital on Aug 16. He was shot in the neck with a bullet lodged in the upper part of his spine.

His first and second cervical vertebra were also damaged.

Piyanut Kotsan, director of Amnesty International Thailand, yesterday expressed condolences to the boy’s family and called on authorities to speed up the investigation into the shooting.

The boy was the first protester shot when anti-government demonstrators confronted police in Din Daeng on that August night.

Another young protester was also shot and injured that same night.

Meanwhile, police said yesterday that 15 people have been summoned to answer charges related to violent protests taking place in the Din Daeng area.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PM presses Asean to reopen

He can't even sort out Thailand's problems so he has a lot of cheek telling other countries ...(Read More)

Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

Please all Thai people for the good of your country DO NOT let any Shinawatra family ever get involv...(Read More)

Gold shop robber blames online gambling debts

Some addiction. A 10M Baht robbery to pay off your online gambling debts. Take him out of the gene p...(Read More)

Anti-Fake News Center confirms local construction project false

The problem is that information we are given from so-called official sources cannot be trusted eithe...(Read More)

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

Best news reported in many weeks!!! Now that ridiculous amount of 100-200M Baht you wanted to spend ...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

The air pollution in northern Thailand is the worst in the world for several months of the year. Tha...(Read More)

Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

i rarely reply to comments on comments for the obvious reasons. If the wearing of masks and covid re...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

Remember the last time a PM went west to address other countries!...(Read More)

Thailand Pass to entice more international tourists

Good grief- of course the weave of the masks does not filter individual viral particles. It is howev...(Read More)

Taiwan leader has ‘faith’ US will defend island

As an American, it made me shudder to think how the U.S. would actually defend Taiwan if actually in...(Read More)

 

