Boy shot outside police station during protests dies

BANGKOK: A 15-year-old boy who was seriously wounded by a bullet in chaotic scenes in front of Din Daeng police station in August died yesterday morning (Oct 28), according to Amnesty International Thailand.

deathpoliceviolence

By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 October 2021, 08:32AM

The police station in Din Daeng where the boy was shot. Photo: Supplied

Citing the teenager’s mother, the rights group said the boy succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for more than two months, reports the Bangkok Post.

The boy had been in a coma since being admitted to Rajavithi Hospital on Aug 16. He was shot in the neck with a bullet lodged in the upper part of his spine.

His first and second cervical vertebra were also damaged.

Piyanut Kotsan, director of Amnesty International Thailand, yesterday expressed condolences to the boy’s family and called on authorities to speed up the investigation into the shooting.

The boy was the first protester shot when anti-government demonstrators confronted police in Din Daeng on that August night.

Another young protester was also shot and injured that same night.

Meanwhile, police said yesterday that 15 people have been summoned to answer charges related to violent protests taking place in the Din Daeng area.