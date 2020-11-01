Boy dies in Kathu pickup truck accident

PHUKET: A road accident this afternoon (Nov 1) in Kathu where a pickup truck overturned saw a 5-year-old boy lose his life.

accidentsdeath

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 November 2020, 05:06PM

The incident occurred outside the Caltex petrol station on the westbound section of Phrabaramee Rd near the Sikor intersection in Kathu.

Capt Chalermsak Aksornpian of the Kathu Police was called to the scene at about 12:15pm together with Kusoldharm rescue workers

On arrival they discovered a white pickup truck overturned near a tree on the roadside.

Nearby they saw the young boy and immediately administered CPR to him, as his pulse was low and he had lost a lot of blood from his mouth.

The boy was then rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy’s father, Mr Weerapol Lawan, who was driving the truck, and mother, Khingkan Youyen, only suffered minor injuries and were later taken to the hospital to be treated.

Mr Weerapol told police that he was driving west to Patong with Ms Khingkan and his son sat in the back seat of the truck. He suddenly lost control of the truck which span and overturned, throwing the young boy from the cabin onto the ground where he sustained the serious injuries.

Capt Chalermsak explained that at this stage the parents are distraught with grief and need to hold their son’s Isalamic ceremony funeral before sunset today. He added that they will visit the police station at a later stage to be questioned more about the incident.