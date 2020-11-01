Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Boy dies in Kathu pickup truck accident

Boy dies in Kathu pickup truck accident

PHUKET: A road accident this afternoon (Nov 1) in Kathu where a pickup truck overturned saw a 5-year-old boy lose his life.

accidentsdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 November 2020, 05:06PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The incident occurred outside the Caltex petrol station on the westbound section of Phrabaramee Rd near the Sikor intersection in Kathu.

Capt Chalermsak Aksornpian of the Kathu Police was called to the scene at about 12:15pm together with Kusoldharm rescue workers

On arrival they discovered a white pickup truck overturned near a tree on the roadside.

Nearby they saw the young boy and immediately administered CPR to him, as his pulse was low and he had lost a lot of blood from his mouth.

UWC Thailand

The boy was then rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy’s father, Mr Weerapol Lawan, who was driving the truck, and mother, Khingkan Youyen, only suffered minor injuries and were later taken to the hospital to be treated.

Mr Weerapol told police that he was driving west to Patong with Ms Khingkan and his son sat in the back seat of the truck. He suddenly lost control of the truck which span and overturned, throwing the young boy from the cabin onto the ground where he sustained the serious injuries.

Capt Chalermsak explained that at this stage the parents are distraught with grief and need to hold their son’s Isalamic ceremony funeral before sunset today. He added that they will visit the police station at a later stage to be questioned more about the incident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England to lockdown again as virus surges in Europe
Legendary British actor Sir Sean Connery dies
Phuket big bike rider killed in collision
Phuket chamber lobbies for ‘special status’ boost
Phuket confirms two new Vice Governors
Court rejects detention of hospitalised protesters
Academics, politicians divided over path to unity
Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions
Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further
New Normal for Loy Krathong events
Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses
US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute
Another Phuket Vice Governor transferred
Patong, Karon to suffer week-long daily water outages
Prayut, Cabinet ministers to stay in Phuket overnight for mobile meeting

 

Phuket community
Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Haha good luck enforcing those, things won't change, here in Kathu everybody rides without helme...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions

Officials successfully did nothing and wasted low Covid19 numbers in European summertime to gain som...(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Oh yes RTP are really good at these Nazi moves, shame they don't enforce other laws like, drink ...(Read More)

Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses

As far I knew in the old day's the family of this bosses had to buy the job for them and than th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions

This is a boondoggle, get him out of Bangkok for a while away from the protesters and Nazi style Pol...(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Big Brother is active in Thailand- welcome to 1984....(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Very sad state of affairs here. ...(Read More)

US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute

Considering y'all have FOUR MORE YEARS of American Greatness coming, you should probably get acc...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

2. There was no 'amnesty' in Thailand. For an amnesty you have to fail and face a punishment...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

"Phuket Immigration officers told the foreigners that the ‘visa amnesty stamp’ had made the...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Kvik Phuket
AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
AVC Engineering
K9 Point
Property in Phuket

 