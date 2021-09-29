BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest

Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest

BANGKOK: A 19-year-old teenage girl wanted in connection with a mobile phone sales fraud has surrendered to police in Chiang Mai.

crimedeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 September 2021, 12:56PM

Piyada Thongkhampan is in police custody in Chiang Mai on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied via Bangkok Post

Piyada Thongkhampan is in police custody in Chiang Mai on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied via Bangkok Post

Police believe Piyada Thongkhampan cheated around 500 people, mostly students, by selling non-existent phones online. One of her alleged victims included a 14-year-old boy who died from a haemorrhagic stroke after learning he had been duped, reports the Bangkok Post.

Ms Piyada advertised the phones via an Instagram account, Phonebymint. The account has more than 60,000 followers which gave her online credibility, police said.

She allegedly targeted only students and lured them by selling phones at very cheap prices.

The fraud came to light after the death of Nong Kong, 14, a secondary school student in Chiang Mai.

His family said he paid B5,000 for an iPhone 7 which he needed for online classes. After paying the money, he could not get in touch with Ms Piyada after the phone was not delivered. The stress supposedly led to the haemorrhagic stroke that killed him.

On Tuesday (Sept 28), Ms Piyada surrendered to Chiang Mai provincial police to hear the charges. Police said Ms Piyada denied all charges and claimed she had never communicated with the boy. She did admit she was an online vendor of used mobile phones but stopped selling them last year.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Prior to her surrender, Naruemon Chamnan, 18 and Sainamphueng Chanamarn, 19, were arrested on suspicion of being hired by Ms Piyada to open bank accounts for her. Ms Piyada denied knowing the two suspects.

Police believe Ms Piyada has deceived more than 500 victims in the past five years. Each of her victims lost between B3,000 and B30,000.

Her property and other assets have since been seized by the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

Police also found that Ms Piyada had other arrest warrants against her and was on a fraudster blacklist and was linked to dodgy schemes at the age of 16.

Besides the Phonebymint account, Ms Piyada is believed to have created other social media accounts where she offered cheap mobile phones and hired people for up to B8,000 a time to open bank accounts for her. Police believe she has had 150 accounts in total. One belonged to her dead mother.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown lifted
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to ‘control’ youth
Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17
Same-sex marriage ruling stalls
Phuket marks 187 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket demands reform of COE
Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed
Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor asks Bangkok to open Phuket bars, Investigation over ’seditious’ kids books |:| September 28
Phuket people queue for food handouts as police make merit with COVID charity effort
Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line
Gov asks for urgent financial assistance for Phuket’s unemployed
ICC prosecutor leaves US out of Afghan probe
Phuket marks 184 new COVID cases, one new death
Airlines offering drive-thru tests

 

Phuket community
Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

Wait. "gambling venues" are to remain closed? Cockfighting venues are to "refrain fro...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Finally acknowledging kids are supers spreaders will go a long way in stopping this- now keep the ...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

More wishy-washy nonsense then. I mean who decides what's "entertainment"? Personally ...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

2 days ago Reuters reported that Thailand will drop quarantine altogether for vaccinated travelers a...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

Give them this inch and they'll take that mile. All the new 'restaurants' in Patong will...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

A missed chance for Phuket tourist industry not to skip completely that quarantine in their Phuket s...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

Skipping that stupid CoE thing can make a difference of many tourists extra to Phuket coming 4 month...(Read More)

B230m paid out in jab compensation

The third mst imprtant question. How much of this amount was creamed off by corrupt officials?...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

That CoE thing blocks many foreigners to go Thailand. Going through CoE nonsense is quite a burden. ...(Read More)

Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

[Officials are to strictly inspect places and activities...] Business owners get you plain paper bag...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket

 