Boy 9 and Ex Tourism and Sports Minister launch - Thailand Amazing Thailand 2

’Senator Weerasak Kowsurat” the ex Tourism and Sports Minister of Thailand and a boy of nine years old known by his cast name as “Thomas” are part of new video called “Thailand Amazing Thailand 2” to promote tourism in Thailand.


Monday 18 July 2022, 11:46AM

Cast and Crew and Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, Will Robinson Patra Elephant farm

Cast at Spectrum lounge Hyatt Regency

Cast at Wat Sawang Bun Saraburi

Cast in Mae Taeng rafting

Director Producer Will Robinson with dancers cast and crew at The Riverie Chiang Rai

Senator Weerasak Kowsurat and Thomas Patra elephant farm

Thomas and Jane Hua Hin

Cast in Mae Taeng Rafting2

The short story of five minutes by “Will Robinson” features a family of five, the mother of whom takes the children on a holiday of a lifetime around Thailand which includes bathing and riding the elephants at Patra elephant farm in Chiang Mai with Senator Weerasak Kowsurat.


The holiday of a lifetime video takes the family to over 30 locations in Thailand, including Mae Sai, Chinag Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Buriram, Hua Hin, Koh Talu, Koh Chang, Phi Phi and Krabi. The video is made by The Isan Project who are currently finishing their second album called “The Beautiful North”.


Writer producer “Will Robinson” of “The Isan Project” says “It was a fairytale trip, I called the story “Where people’s dreams come true”, Thailand is a wonderful place to travel, there are so many places to go to, I think the video will encourage more people to come to Thailand from a wider audience and see all the sites”. Senator Weerasak Kowsurat who is featured in the elephant scene says “It’s nice to see families come to join the elephants in their home the wilderness, especially Thomas aged 9 who didn’t want to leave”.


The video features two pieces of music by The Isan Project, a new song called “Holiday” and their popular tune “Thailand Amazing Thailand” which is performed by leading Thai vocalist Pui Duangpon.

