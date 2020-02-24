Boy, 3, drowns at Phuket waterpark

PHUKET: A 3-year-old boy drowned at the Blue Tree Phuket waterpark in Cherng Talay, near Phuket’s central west coast, yesterday afternoon (Feb 23).

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 February 2020, 09:08AM

The boy apparently wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Management at the tourist attraction has issued a statement regarding the tragedy, as follows:

We are deeply distressed to say that there was a tragic accident today, February 23, at Blue Tree, Phuket.

A three-year old boy wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area this afternoon. He stumbled and fell under water after which he was spotted by one of the lifeguards on duty who came to his immediate assistance.

He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and rushed to Talang Hospital [sic] by an ambulance that arrived promptly after being called. Sadly he could not be revived.

The Landing Pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides. Sunday is a very busy day. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.

His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident, the statement concluded.