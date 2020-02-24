Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Boy, 3, drowns at Phuket waterpark

Boy, 3, drowns at Phuket waterpark

PHUKET: A 3-year-old boy drowned at the Blue Tree Phuket waterpark in Cherng Talay, near Phuket’s central west coast, yesterday afternoon (Feb 23).

tourismaccidentsdeath
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 February 2020, 09:08AM

The boy apparently wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

The boy apparently wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area. Photo: Blue Tree Phuket

Management at the tourist attraction has issued a statement regarding the tragedy, as follows:

We are deeply distressed to say that there was a tragic accident today, February 23, at Blue Tree, Phuket.

A three-year old boy wandered into the Landing Pool area of the busy slide area this afternoon. He stumbled and fell under water after which he was spotted by one of the lifeguards on duty who came to his immediate assistance.

HeadStart International School Phuket

He was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and rushed to Talang Hospital [sic] by an ambulance that arrived promptly after being called. Sadly he could not be revived.

The Landing Pool area is strictly for those coming down the slides. Sunday is a very busy day. There are highly-trained life guards positioned at the bottom of the slides to watch people coming down for the purpose of ensuring their safety.

His parents are understandably devastated and we continue to offer our support in any way possible. We are all deeply upset by this extremely sad incident, the statement concluded.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang
Xi says China facing ‘big test’ with virus, global impact spreads
Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat
Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so
Break failure as truck crashes into Kata minimart
American shoplifter charged for stealing B43k of luxury wallets
Budget requested for phase two of Phuket Town Flood Prevention project
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Phuket calls for prompt government support over COVID-19 fallout
Govt steps up virus testing
Headmaster pleads guilty to murders
China virus cases drop as foreign fears rise
Worst yet to come: Wuhan flu fallout to cost Phuket B9bn in March, says PSU expert
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket water outages? Court disbands opposition party! Gold shop killer confesses! || February 21
Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

 

Phuket community
Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

Rorri,waiting for other governments to do something ? Why don't you come out of your inactivity ...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@ shwe. You may not need a high education for "make beds",but the job of a room maid is a ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

"Could be actually from the insurgent deep south" And K,do all those people pose a danger ...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@R. And you think isolating countries with a questionable democracy would change anything ? It woul...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

On what basis would maritime unions ban exports? It would deprive it's members of income. That i...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Problem with thai Officials you can not trust them as their web site not functions. If they deny rec...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

How many of the 200,000 or more Thai on Phuket, not registered, could be actually from the 'insu...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

International maritime unions should ban all exports, from Thailand, and a case should be raised wit...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

pity Thailand cannot reduce its dependence on tourism, but that industry does not need skilled labor...(Read More)

Phuket calls for prompt government support over COVID-19 fallout

Wish Phuket Chamber of Commerce would have made itselfs strong for 'Water' on Phuket in the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
QSI - Cooking Competition
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 