Boy, 15, drives BMW through red light, kills new grad

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Allegedly reckless driving by a 15-year-old boy has put an end to the life of a newly-graduated student engineer.

death
By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 October 2022, 09:14AM

The wreckage of the BMW driven by a 15-year-old boy is seen after it hit a newly-graduated student at Suranee University of Technology in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday night (Sept 30). Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

Thanaphol Kaewmoon, 24, was riding a motorcycle from his office in Suranaree University of Technology in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima back to his room on Friday (Sept 30) when the accident happened. He was hit by a BMW sedan, driven by the boy, that ran a red light at an intersection outside the campus at 10pm, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thanaphol died instantly at the scene due to the massive impact of the crash.

Rangsan Wongsawan, who taught him at the faculty of telecommunication engineering, said yetserday his student worked part-time at the university hospital while he prepared to pursue his master’s degree.

The student had graduated with honours, his teacher added.

The name of the young driver of the BMW was withheld as he was underage.

Pol Lt Col Paisarn Panrew, the chief interrogator at Pho Klang police station responsible for the case, said yesterday the boy would be charged with careless driving leading to death, running a red light and driving without a licence.

The driver was speeding and had not stopped at a red light when his BMW collided with the motorbike driven by Thanaphol, the officer said.

The driver stayed at the scene, waiting for police to arrive.

Rak Kaewmoon, the father of the victim, said at his house in Nakhon Sawan’s Tha Tako district that he was stunned and speechless when Nakhon Ratchasima police showed him the CCTV footage of the crash.

Mr Rak said he would pursue legal action to the limit after watching the horrifying clips.

The body of Thanaphol was sent to his birthplace in Tha Tako for chanting and cremation at Wat Don Kha.

Kurt | 03 October 2022 - 09:58:46 

Terrible, what a lost of young intellectuel talent for Thailand. R.I.P.  Police showed father of the vicim the CCTV footage. Would like to read the reaction of the father of 'the murderer'. including his explanation how his 15 year old son could drive off with his car. Here is a parent responsebility.  "Huh, responsebility??". Hope the fasmily of the victim claims millions of com...

JohnC | 03 October 2022 - 09:23:42 

The name of the underage illegal driver was with held becaue no doubt daddy, who's car it was, is either a senior official or a Hi-So. He will walk away will minimal justice being done for the poor victim. I would say' throw the book at him' but it's a waste of words....

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

