PHUKET: A 13-year-old Phuket motorcyclist died at the scene after he was struck by a pickup on the main road in Pa Khlok yesterday (Oct 20).

Saturday 21 October 2017, 11:57AM

At 2:40 pm yesterday (Oct 20), Lt Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police received information of a fatal road accident close to Baan Para School in Pa Khlok Sub-District.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Bangkok-registered golden bronze Toyota Hilux pickup and a wrecked Suzuki Smash motorbike stuck in the front of the truck.

The rider of the motorbike, a 13-year-old local teenager, was lying dead on the road. The truck driver, identified by police as Mr Monchai Nansotthikhun, 55, was waiting at the scene.

Mr Monchai told the police that he was heading from the Heroines Monument. Having reached one of the bends on the road Mr Monchai felt pain in his neck and decided to reposition a pain-relieving plaster with one of his hands while steering with the other. This resulted in Mr Monchai failing to keep his vehicle in the lane and smashing head-on into a motorbike that was coming in the opposite direction.

The body of the dead motorcyclist was sent to Thalang Hospital. Mr Monchai was charged with reckless driving causing death, but the investigation is not concluded yet.

Lt Sunan did not disclose the name of the victim due to his age. Neither did he comment on whether it is legal for a 13-year-old to ride a motorcycle on a public road in Thailand.