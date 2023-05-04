333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Boy, 10, in critical condition after near drowning incident

PHUKET: A Ukrainian boy remains in critical condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital after nearly drowning in a swimming pool incident on Tuesday (May 2). The boy’s family and friends are now calling for help to cover growing medical bills as doctors do their best to save the 10-year-old.

accidentsSafetyhealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 May 2023, 05:13PM

Daniel Andreev is in critical condition after a near drowning incident in a swimming pool. Photo: Ludmila Andreeva

The boy, Daniel, was admitted to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest and respiratory failure following a “near drowning” incident.

Daniel took about 10 minutes to revive. His diagnosis currently includes severe brain swelling with brain and brainstem dysfunction, acute kidney injury, multiple metabolic disturbance among other medical conditions.

“He has a critical medical condition, admitted in Pediatric Intensive Care Unit on respirator and medical equipment full supported [on life support system]. Doctor opinion: He has poor prognosis,” a doctor at the hospital confirmed yesterday.

AXA Insurance PCL

Donations can be made via direct transfer to Daniel’s mother’s local bank account:
Account number: 264-4-690-857
Bank name: Bangkok Bank
Account holder: Liudmyla Andreieva

The Phuket News has yet to confirm what kind of insurance young Daniel is covered by for the incident, but family and friends have confirmed it is inadequate to cover the spiralling medical bills.

