BOXING DAY BRUNCH

Start From: Thursday 26 December 2019, 12:00PM to Thursday 26 December 2019, 04:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AT PHUKET’S NEWEST HOTSPOT - TREE HOUSE PHUKET: BOXING DAY BRUNCH The festive season begins at Tree House. Dine on a very special holiday menu from our culinary team featuring the season’s favorites & classic Christmas dishes! From THB 2,200 ++ per person - Rider access to Blue Tree Lagoon is included into the brunch ticket. For more visit facebook.com/TreeHousePhuket