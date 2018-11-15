THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Boxing age limit under review again

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered a review of a draft amendment to the Boxing Act, as its new minimum age limit for young boxers has drawn both plaudits and criticism.

death
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 November 2018, 05:43PM

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon chairs a meeting on regulating muay Thai on Wednesday at the Ministry of Sports and Tourism. Gen Prawit is president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand. Photo: Twitter/@wassanananuam via Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon chairs a meeting on regulating muay Thai on Wednesday at the Ministry of Sports and Tourism. Gen Prawit is president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand. Photo: Twitter/@wassanananuam via Bangkok Post

The proposed change to the 19-year-old act, prepared by the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), is in the public spotlight after a 13-year-old boy succumbed to severe head injuries after a charity Muay Thai (Thai boxing) bout in Samut Prakan last Saturday.

The current law does not set a minimum age but only stipulates a need to register children who practice the martial art under the age of 15.

Child boxing was discussed yesterday (Nov 14) during a meeting of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand. Gen Prawit, who chairs the committee, instructed the Tourism and Sports Ministry, which is now considering the NLA-backed bill, to decide on the most appropriate direction for the sport.

Gen Prawit wanted the ministry to look into both the “safety aspect and a need to develop boxing”, his spokesman Khongcheep Tantrawanich said after the meeting.

Lt Gen Khongcheep said Gen Prawit also suggested the use of sports science to build up children's skills if they are too young to practise Muay Thai, and stressed the need to provide young boxers with the proper protective gear.

Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat said all concerns would be weighed before the ministry comes up with a version of the bill to be forwarded to the Cabinet for approval.

Last Saturday’s fight drew a quick response from authorities, who demanded measures be put in place to ensure no more athletes die fighting.

Anucha ‘Nong Lek’ Thasak, who used the fighting name Petmongkol Sor Wilaithong, was knocked out by Put Lukromklao during a district-level match the same day. He collapsed after being punched in the third round and smashed his head on the canvass.

KRSR

“It was an accident,” said 1984 Olympic boxing silver medalist Thawee Amphonmaha. The boxer, also known as Khaophong Sitthichuchai, urged the public not to rush to conclude that Thai boxing is too dangerous for children.

“An adult like me could also fall to his death if I collapsed that way,” he said.

The boy could also have gradually developed brain injuries over his five years of boxing, according to Adisak Palitpolkarnpim, head of the Child Safety Promotion and Injury Prevention Research Centre at Ramathibodi Hospital.

Nong Lek is said to have contested over 170 bouts since the age of eight. That averages out at three fights a month, despite there being a legally mandated 21-day interval between fights, Dr Adisak said.

Children are more prone to brain damage than adults, he added.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists
Matthew Pond passes away
Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong
Man killed in motorbike collision with pickup truck
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Man who stabbed Phuket ex to death arrested in Ratchaburi
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
Child boxer 13, dies after fight
Myanmar man, 56, claims self-defence after fatally stabbing shackmate
Finances blamed for Phuket DJ suicide

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
Go Air
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 