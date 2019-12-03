Boxers land in Manila planning a knockout five golds

BOXING: The Thai boxing team arrived in Manila yesterday (Dec 2) brimming with confidence that they will take home five gold medals.

Boxing

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 3 December 2019, 10:10AM

Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) president Pichai Chunhavajira is expecting the fighters to get five gold medals.Photo: Bangkok Post

Led by Cuban coach Juan Fontanills, the Thai fighters, six men and four women, began training shortly after their arrival.

"We don't have any problems. We have trained for a long time," said Fontanills, who has guided several Thai boxers to the Olympic titles.

Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) president Pichai Chunhavajira is expecting the fighters to win five gold medals.

"We are aiming for five gold medals with three of them likely to come from the men's competitions," said Pichai previously.

"If we can meet our target, it should be enough to help us become the overall boxing champions at the Games.

"We realise that the Philippines, as the host nation, will be trying their best to win the most number of gold medals, but I am 80 percent sure that we will realise our target.

"In the men's events, we expect Chatchaidecha [formerly Chatchai] Butdee to win the 56kg gold and Athichai Permsup to succeed in the 64kg class as he took the gold medal in Youth Olympic Games last year.

"Athichai only lacks experience but has a great fighting spirit.

"In the men's 69kg category, we have Wuttichai Masuk who has improved a lot. He has changed his style and we believe he is a good bet for the gold medal."

Pichai added that Sudaporn Seesorndee had the best chance to grab a gold medal for Thailand in women's boxing.

"We have fighters in four categories in women's boxing, but we are pinning our hopes on Sudaporn to win the 60kg category top honours.

"She can expect a tough challenge from the Vietnam representative but Sudaporn has been training very hard and is in a good condition."

The TBA chief said he expects the refereeing at the SEA Games to be fair.

"We are not worried about the referees but we have been telling our boxers to keep punching all the time when they are in the ring, especially when facing the fighters from the host country. This is just to be on the safe side.

"In modern day boxing, a fighter must stay strong and consistent throughout the three-round fights."

"I am confident that our boxers will be able to meet the TBA president's target, " Fontanills added.

However, he said he did not want his fighters to face Philippine boxers in early rounds.

"I want my boxers to meet them in the finals," he said.

The draw will be made today with the boxing tournament scheduled from Dec 4-9.