Bottomless Boxing Day Grande Indian Brunch

Start From: Sunday 26 December 2021, 11:30AM to Sunday 26 December 2021, 03:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Enjoy the Boxing day with our Special Bottomless Grande Indian brunch starting at 11.30 am, featuring Authentic Indian dishes with global inspiration, celebrate with beats, bubbles & Grande Vibes! Venue: Portosino Entertainment: DJ, Live Band & much more! Food: Authentic Indian Menu with a Global Twist Availability: Limited tables available, book now to confirm your table! Time: 11.30 am. – 03.30 pm. Date: 26 Dec 2021 Brunch Price: 999++ THB Brunch with Free Flow: 1,599++ THB Children 6-12 years for 499++ THB Children Under 6 years eat for free when dining with a paying adult For booking in advance please contact us on ha224-fb1@accor.com or via Facebook Messenger. *Above prices are per person excluding taxes & service charge