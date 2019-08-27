THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bottas to learn Mercedes fate

Bottas to learn Mercedes fate

FORMULA ONE: Mercedes is poised to choose between Valtteri Bottas and reserve driver Esteban Ocon to partner reigning champion Lewis Hamilton in 2020 by the end of the month.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Tuesday 27 August 2019, 09:46AM

Second place is good, but Valtteri Bottas missed out on an opportunity to win the Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo: AFPPhoto: AFP

Second place is good, but Valtteri Bottas missed out on an opportunity to win the Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo: AFPPhoto: AFP

Though Mercedes has an option to retain Bottas in 2020, team boss Toto Wolff attached it to the requirement that he match teammate Hamilton’s performance after a poor 2018.

 

The Finn started the season strongly, and whereas in 2018 he failed to win a race, so far this year he has won two grands prix and equalled Hamilton’s tally of four pole positions to sit second on the points table as the Briton’s closest challenger.

 

But his form has faded during the European summer. He hasn’t won a race since April, and crashes in Germany and Hungary before the midseason break have left him 62 points behind Hamilton with nine races remaining.

 

It’s now more than a year since Bottas signed his last contract extension, and as a driver who needs to feel he has the team’s confidence to perform, he admitted the uncertainty is affecting his form.

 

“For sure when contract-wise you’re on the limit it never helps,” he said after the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he finished eighth after a first-lap crash. “Some people might think some drivers perform better under pressure when things are on the limit but for me it doesn’t help.

 

“I’m not really nervous, but for sure it would be nice to hear some news from the team, to know what they want to do.”

 

In the Finn’s favour is that he has ensured the team has claimed the constructors championship in his two years racing in silver and is likely to do so again this year — but his fate is more about Mercedes’s long-term future than its immediate needs.

 

Laguna Golf Phuket

Team leader Hamilton is 34 years old and out of contract at the end of next season, and though the Briton insists retirement isn’t yet on his radar, many are convinced he’s unlikely to race long beyond breaking Michael Schumacher’s record seven world titles, a feat the Briton is odds-on favourite to match next year and break in 2021.

 

Mercedes has its next-generation line-up prepared, the most senior member of which is highly rated reserve driver Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman undertook a two-year apprenticeship with Racing Point in 2017–18, but a planned move to Renault for 2019 was scuppered when the team made a late move for Daniel Ricciardo, leaving Ocon seatless.

 

Wolff is adamant his protégé will race in 2020, but with few teams willing to sign Ocon if he were still attached to Mercedes, he’s being forced to contemplate moving the Frenchman into the senior team.

 

“Valtteri is showing some very strong performances and merits the seat but equally Esteban has shown that in the past and is a great addition to the team,” Wolff said. “For us it’s not only about making the right decision for next year; it’s about looking ahead. This is why we agreed that we will take the decision in August.”

 

But promoting Ocon after a year on the sidelines risks making Mercedes vulnerable in the constructors standings as he brings himself up to speed — or, if he were immediately on the pace, a feistier character in the sister car would threaten the internal team equilibrium that has enabled Hamilton to reach career-best form and dominate the sport.

 

“It’s stability and a great personality and a great driver versus giving youth a chance in the car with all the rewards and risks it can bring,” Wolff summarised.

 

It’s an agonising decision with significant consequences, and while most tip Bottas to retain his seat, Wolff could yet be about to turn the 2020 driver market on its head.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL
Serena routs Sharapova in US Open start, Djokovic cruises
PCG: Morgan ton prevents Pakistan Academy Double
Fried chicken and chocolate bars fuel Stokes's Ashes fireworks
Aguero reaches 400 goals in City stroll, Newcastle stun Spurs
McGregor sorry for 'unacceptable' pub attack
Australia learn lessons from USA hoops defeat
Thais, Koreans face off for pool top spot
Thais put Kiwis to sword, reach round 2
US women footballers' equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
Phuket golf prodigy returns with titles
Blacklash: All Blacks whip Wallabies to send out World Cup message
All Blacks skipper 'prickly' on eve of crunch Wallabies Test
Adrian the hero as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win Super Cup
Judgement day for Real Madrid as Zidane's second coming begins

 

Phuket community
Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

How do they manage to capture so many "suspects", confiscate so many weapons, drugs etc, w...(Read More)

Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket

"Police have yet to conclude whether an officer was speeding," yep, this will take a lot o...(Read More)

Region 8 Police blitz nets thousands of suspects, huge drugs haul, targets illegal racers

Good haul! Nice to see the police taking care of business. Drugs and guns are VERY serious issues ...(Read More)

Police officer dies in pickup truck accident en route to Phuket

Ahhh- as usual its the road's fault. Of course!...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hark! What's that? Umbrellas and lounge chairs on the sand, both of which were wiped off Bang T...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hmmm...While it seems like MP Sira is trying to get at the roots of a an illegal project that slid t...(Read More)

Phuket Law: New mandatory employee leave requirements

HA HA good luck in enforcing this one ,dont you realise you are in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

As I understand, bail is also depending on what the police report was. Trespassing or murder? Its ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Lets hope no corruption at high level Phuket Officialdom is playing a role is this affair. That woul...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Mr Sira is force fully shaking many trees. Sure some things will start moving. Probably a start wit...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 