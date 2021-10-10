BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bottas takes Turkish pole after Hamilton penalty

Bottas takes Turkish pole after Hamilton penalty

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix today (Oct 10) after qualifying-topping teammate Lewis Hamilton was slapped with a penalty for an engine change.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 10 October 2021, 11:25AM

Valtteri Bottas. Photo: AFP

Valtteri Bottas. Photo: AFP

Max Verstappen, second in the championship just two points behind Hamilton, will line up second on the grid.

The fight for top spot in the grid-setting session was an all-Mercedes affair, the German marque having dominated the weekend from Friday morning, but reliability concerns forced the team to make an engine component change to Hamilton’s car to try to ensure he can make it to the end of the season without a potentially devastating failure.

The new internal combustion engine locked him into a 10-place grid drop, and beating his teammate to top spot in qualifying limited the damage, dropping him to 11th.

The team has had all weekend to set up his car for overtaking, but strategy is unclear given the abrasive circuit and uncertain weather forecast, and the Briton tempered expectations of a rapid recovery.

“Tomorrow’s going to be difficult, but I’ll give it everything,” Hamilton said. “It’s not the easiest, overtaking at the moment, and we’re all on the same tyre as well, so I imagine tomorrow it’s going to be difficult to move up.

“We’ll see what we can do. Hopefully we can give the fans here a good race.”

Inheriting his second pole of the season, Valtteri Bottas is eyeing his first victory of 2021.

“I’m on pole, so that should be good,” he said. “I’ll focus on my own race tomorrow. That’s the way to go when you’re starting in front.”

But Verstappen will start alongside him on the front row as his chief threat, and Red Bull Racing is feeling more confident about its chances after improving its car from a dire Friday base.

UWC Thailand

“Compared to yesterday we actually managed to turn it around quite well,” he said. “Third of course is the maximum today.

“Tomorrow lining up in second… let’s wait and see what the weather will do overnight. Overall I’m pretty happy.”

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly will start third and fourth, with Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez following in fifth and sixth.

Lando Norris is promoted to seventh for McLaren ahead of Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda.

Sebastian Vettel qualified 11th but will start 10th as the last driver to gain a place from the penalised Hamilton.

Esteban Ocon will start 12th for Alpine ahead of Williams driver George Russell, while Mick Schumacher made his second Q2 appearance of the year for Haas, the young German excelling in the slippery conditions.

Carlos Sainz was knocked out 15th but will start at the back of the grid with a power unit penalty, having changed engines on Friday. But Ferrari sent him out in Q1 regardless in a cheeky tactical play that ultimately locked McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo into a lowly 16th place, potentially important in the two teams’ battle for third in the standings.

Nicholas Latifi was knocked out 17th for Williams ahead of Alfa Romeo duo Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen, while Nikita Mazepin was knocked out last.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fury, Wilder ready for trilogy showdown
Qatar joins the race but can you have too much of a good thing?
Penguins strike back to set up series deciding showdown
Asian Tour to host two Phuket events
Ranieri appointed as Watford manager
Liverpool and City share spoils in thriller as Watford sack manager
‘Sandbox Swing’ proving a success
Benitez’s flying start silences Everton sceptics
Phuket Sandbox hosts Expat Golf Tournament
Phuket to host Muay Thai World Championships
Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix
SAT announces Phuket Invitation 2021
Polking appointed as national coach
Hamilton victorious in Russia but Verstappen the real winner
Thailand to host Asian volleyball club tournaments

 

Phuket community
Domestic airlines allowed full flights

"proper social distancing on boarding and leaving the airplane" LOL. What a joke. Keep ...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

"Experimental and not properly tested.."? Hardly, m-RNA technology has been in development...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

It doesn't matter if someone has "zero chance of dying from COVID" they have 100% chan...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

The wisdom of the TikToc generation. A vaccine that has already been extensively used in almost ...(Read More)

Return of nightlife, entertainment boost hope for Phuket tourism

As with the Emergency Decree this is no longer about COVID but a puritanical effort to curb dissent....(Read More)

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

@JohnC, there are good Russians too. Let's not generalize although many low class Russians indee...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

Vaccinating children (who have almost zero chance of dying from covid) with an experimental vaccine ...(Read More)

Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging

@Nasa12, you hit the nail on the head. But don't expect this governor to touch Lottery ticketing...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

@Maverick, don't count on Thai reciprocate behavior. I don't know about any example of such ...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Thailand is not high on UK traveller's list of places to see anyway. So many preferrable places ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Brightview Center

 