Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bottas on pole for Eifel Grand Prix

Bottas on pole for Eifel Grand Prix

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas will try to shrink his championship deficit for the second weekend in a row when he starts ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton for the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring today (Oct 11).

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 11 October 2020, 11:48AM

Bottas drove a best time of 1 minute 25.525 seconds which was more than two seconds quicker than the track record previously set by Japan’s Takuma Sato in 2004. Photo: AFP.

Bottas drove a best time of 1 minute 25.525 seconds which was more than two seconds quicker than the track record previously set by Japan’s Takuma Sato in 2004. Photo: AFP.

The fight for pole came down the final seconds of qualifying, with Hamilton taking top spot with his final lap only for Bottas to snatch the place back from the Briton in reply.

The Finn’s best time of 1 minute 25.525 seconds was a quarter-second quicker the Briton and more than two seconds quicker than the track record, which was previously set by Japan’s Takuma Sato in 2004.

“It’s such a nice feeling when you get it on the last lap with the last chance,” Bottas said. “it’s just what I needed.”

Hamilton, who leads the title race by 44 points, had to settle for second, from where he’ll try to equal Michael Schumacher’s record 91 victories.

“There’s a lot to play for tomorrow, so I need to get by head down.”

Max Verstappen threatened to take the first non-Mercedes pole of the season when he emerged quickest of all halfway through the top-10 shootout, but the Red Bull Racing driver’s challenge faded to leave him 0.3 seconds shy of the benchmark.

“I think we are getting closer towards Mercedes, which I think is very positive,” he said. “I was expecting a little bit more, but… overall I can still be happy.”

Charles Leclerc will share the second row with Verstappen after qualifying a sensational fourth place for Ferrari.

The Monegasque relegated Thai driver Alex Albon to fifth in the second Red Bull Racing car alongside Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo on the third row of the grid.

Esteban Ocon in the second Renault beat McLaren’s Lando Norris to seventh and eighth.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Sergio Perez was 1.4 second off the pace for Racing Point in ninth ahead of McLaren’s Carlos Sainz in 10th.

Sebastian Vettel fell an inexplicable 0.4s short of a top-10 berth for Ferrari, qualifying 11th for his home race.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was less than 0.04s adrift of the German In 12th, leading 13th placed teammate Daniil Kvyat.

Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi converted his first Q2 qualification into 14th place, pushing Haas driver Kevin Magnussen down to 15th on the grid.

Romain Grosjean qualified 16th in the second Haas car after having his fastest lap deleted for running off the track at turn four.

Williams teammates George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will start from 17th and 18th on the ninth row of the grid ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Nico Hulkenberg was recalled by Racing Point for the third time this season, this weekend to substitute for Lance Stroll, who withdrew from the grand prix less than two hours before qualifying with illness.

The German qualified an admirable half-second outside the top 15 with barely 18 minutes of track time.

Hulkenberg had previously deputised Sergio Perez at the British and 70th Anniversary grands prix in August after the Mexican driver contracted COVID-19.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fundraiser to help local school compete in national rugby finals
Phuket-based Loma extends UFC win record
Schumacher ‘had it tougher than Hamilton’, says ex-F1 supremo Ecclestone
Honda’s shock exit leave F1 the biggest loser
ONE Championship vows strict bio-safety for Singapore
Man Utd sign Cavani in late transfer dash, Partey time for Arsenal
Magnificent seven for Villa, United hit for six
Honda to withdraw from Formula One at end of 2021 season
Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage
WSL follows Premier League as magnet for global stars
Only Hamilton can stop Hamilton
Klopp wowed by Liverpool’s early season form
Five star Foxes stun City but VAR controversy dominates
Bottas cuts deficit after Hamilton penalty
Hamilton aims for F1 record with Russian GP pole

 

Phuket community
Medical chief backs reopening

I was in Ranong a few days ago and everyone was wearing masks, but in Sadao on the south border, wh...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

A few years back 3 teens on a motorbike rear ended my car. Instead of helping me recoup the damages-...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

A few years back a man with no license and no degree was calling himself a vet and flubbed up a eut...(Read More)

Phuket Thai-Canadian model crowned Miss Universe Thailand

I wonder if she's charged Thai or farang prices...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death stalls

Goldwing...best describe in what way you consider RTP as being incompetent in this matter. No point...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

LaLaLa Anyway, this format is not conducive to showing you the positive force for liberty, justice, ...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

LaLaLa, every once in a while you post something both valid and lucid regarding the "host"...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

DeKaaskopp. "first nations"? LOL! Are you with the 1619 Project? Are you going with the &q...(Read More)

Tourism minister raises caveat on reopening

The personal Officialdom desk messing around is not of any help for the people on Phuket. It must b...(Read More)

Tourism minister raises caveat on reopening

NSC Chief: No tourists until after 25 Oct. Palin Chucholtawan: Reopen now or face collapse. Medical...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property

 