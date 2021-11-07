BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bottas leads shock Mercedes front row in Mexico City

Bottas leads shock Mercedes front row in Mexico City

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas has beaten Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to pole position for a surprise Mercedes front-row lockout at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 7 November 2021, 11:12AM

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (R) congratulates teammate Valtteri Bottas after they finished 2nd and 1st in the qualifying session at Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City yesterday (Nov 6). Photo: AFP

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (R) congratulates teammate Valtteri Bottas after they finished 2nd and 1st in the qualifying session at Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City yesterday (Nov 6). Photo: AFP

Mercedes had been off the pace all weekend, but Red Bull Racing’s clear advantage through practice evaporated when it counted in qualifying yesterday (Nov 6). A combination of rising track temperatures, a rear-wing problem and sloppy execution combined to leave title leader Max Verstappen third and teammate Sergio Perez fourth.

Bottas, typically excellent in low-grip conditions, mastered the slippery Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez to take provisional pole with his first lap of the shootout, going 0.145 seconds quicker than Hamilton and 0.35 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

Verstappen was battling twin problems in the fight. He hadn’t been close enough behind Perez to benefit from the slipstream, and his rear wing was suffering an undisclosed apparently structural issue that first emerged in morning practice, and through qualifying it was carrying heavy-duty tape on its flap.

The team kept its drivers closer together on the second run, and Verstappen’s first-sector time improved enough to put him in contention for the front row, but in the middle sector Perez went off track through turns 10 and 11.

The Mexican had been put off by Yuki Tsunoda driving off track ahead, the Japanese driver getting out of the way, and their rejoining the track forced Verstappen to hesitate as he navigated the corner, effectively ending his qualifying.

Bottas and Hamilton likewise failed to improve their times, but they’d done enough to cement their first front-row lockout of the season.

“It was an awesome lap,” he said. I think honestly that first run in Q3 was one of my best laps, and it’s a good feeling.”

Hamilton expressed surprise that the team managed to close down a half-second deficit from Saturday practice to start on the front row.

“I really have no idea [what happened],” he said. “I’m just as shocked as everyone, but we’ll still take it.”

Verstappen and Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner pinned the blame for losing pole on Tsunoda, but the Dutchman also admitted his car lacked the balance of earlier in the weekend.

Thanyapura

“It seemed like through qualifying the balance went away a little bit,” he said. “Qualifying didn’t go our way.”

Perez will start fourth, he and Verstappen hoping to slipstream the Mercedes cars into the first corner on the first lap.

Pierre Gasly qualified fifth and well ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, who were split by just 0.002 seconds. Charles Leclerc followed in the second Ferrari car.

Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris were ninth and 10th but will be sent to the back of the grid for making unscheduled engine changes.

Sebastian Vettel was 11th ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and George Russell, but the last-named Williams driver will take a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.

Antonio Giovinazzi was 14th ahead of Esteban Ocon, though Ocon too will serve a penalty and start 19th for an engine change.

Fernando Alonso was knocked out 16th, though the disappointed Spaniard and his recalcitrant Alpine car will start 12th on Sunday after other penalties are applied.

Nicholas Latifi was 17th for Williams, with Haas teammates Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin close behind.

Lance Stroll crashed out of qualifying attempting his first competitive lap, losing control of his Aston Martin car through the final corner. The Canadian was due to start at the back of the grid with a power unit penalty anyway.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vagabonds to take on Old Bangkok Bangers
Breakthrough title for teen Chanettee
Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City’s missed opportunity
The final five: Verstappen in the box seat for maiden title
Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manager
British Club Bangkok in Phuket cricket double-header
Prawit stays at NOCT’s helm, Wit appointed secretary
Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Sadom storms to victory at Thailand Open
Man Utd bounce back, Chelsea extend lead after Liverpool, Man City slips
Sensational Salah on top of the world
Phuket martial arts instructor sets world record
Will Verstappen’s championship drive win him the title?
Patty wins LPGA Rookie of Year award
Cows win series in finale run fest at the ACG

 

Phuket community
Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

I just received my Thailand Pass this morning - sent to my “hotmail” email address. This is pro...(Read More)

Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass

It was announce that Thais need not have to take ATK when coming into Phuket. Yesterday, my friend f...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

Its an extremely sad reader who can't make the choice between accepting faults in a country they...(Read More)

Russians return to Phuket

Here we go again. Back to the bad old days of the Russian invasion. What is it about their nation th...(Read More)

Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass

I tried registering from my mobile phone 3 times and received the same error, but then tried on my d...(Read More)

Russians return to Phuket

Well are Sputnik vaccine approved off WHO ? No it’s not.So few weeks from today we want to se Phu...(Read More)

Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass

The wish of Thai Government to welcome foreign visitors is just fake. They block tourists from going...(Read More)

Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass

trying to book only 24 hrs in advance- are they nuts? Rule of 7 Ps= Prior preparation and planning p...(Read More)

Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases

What happens with infected tourists, where do they have to stay and how much do they have to pay for...(Read More)

Vaccinated get 20% off long bus rides

Nice. I'd love to see things like this done in places like the UK and USA and watch the anti-vax...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 