BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bottas beats Russell to Sakhir pole

Bottas beats Russell to Sakhir pole

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas has pipped George Russell and Max Verstappen in a three-way fight for pole at the Sakhir Grand Prix.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 6 December 2020, 09:03AM

This was the first time in his F1 career that George Russell had been beaten by a teammate on Saturday. Photo: AFP.

This was the first time in his F1 career that George Russell had been beaten by a teammate on Saturday. Photo: AFP.

Max Verstappen started the top-10 shootout as favourite with provisional pole, but the super-short circuit lent itself to three runs than the usual two, and Valtteri Bottas duly took back the initiative with his second lap.

But George Russell, standing in for Lewis Hamilton as the world champion recover from COVID-19, was the man making the biggest gains. The Williams driver has been improving session by session during his Mercedes loan and had just 0.142 seconds to close with his final tour to contend for pole.

Bottas started his lap poorly, handing Russell the momentum, but the Briton didn’t have quite enough to get the job done, falling short by just 0.026 seconds.

In what has been billed as a shootout for the Mercedes seat in 2022, Bottas was relieved to get the job done.

“Good to see George locking the front row,” Bottas said. “It’s good to be on pole, I’m happy for that, but not one of my best qualifyings. I’m happy it was enough.”

Russell showed no signs of frustration in his narrow defeat, the first time in his F1 career he’s been beaten by a teammate on Saturday, and was pleased with his performance after receiving the call-up only three days earlier.

“Its’ been incredibly intense, so much to learn,” he said, the 22 year old better used to fighting near the bottom of the grid. “It felt really alien to begin with. It’s just a different way of driving, to be honest.

“We got it pretty much all together at the final lap. Gutted to miss out on pole by 20 milliseconds, but if you told me last week I was qualifying second on the grid, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Verstappen was forced to again admit he didn’t have the car to take pole down to the wire, but the Dutchman was optimistic a different starting tyre choice could make the difference in the race.

“It’s interesting how that’s going to play out for us,” he said. “We have nothing to lose, so it’s better to have some fun tomorrow and see what we can do.”

Property in Phuket

Charles Leclerc had enough tyres for only one lap in Q3 and delivered a sensational fourth on the grid in his underpowered Ferrari.

Sergio Perez, having lost a podium last weekend to an engine failure, will have a second chance at the rostrum from fifth on the grid for Racing Point alongside AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat in sixth.

Daniel Ricciardo qualified seventh for Renault ahead of McLaren’s Carlos Sainz in the battle for third in the constructors standings between those two teams.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly qualified ninth ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll.

Esteban Ocon will start 11th for Renault alongside Red Bull Racing’s Alex Albon in 12th.

Sebastian Vettel qualified an ineffectual 13th for Ferrari ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

Lando Norris had his final flying lap in qualifying compromised by traffic and will resultantly line up 15th beside Haas driver Kevin Magnussen in 16th.

Nicholas Latifi qualified 17th and will line up alongside new Williams teammate Jack Aitken in 18th, the Briton substituting the Mercedes-bound Russell.

Kimi Raikkonen qualified 19th for Alfa Romeo ahead of Haas debutant Pietro Fittipaldi. The 24-year-old grandson of two-time world champion Emerson is standing in for the injured Romain Grosjean after the Frenchman’s fireball smash at last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 06 December 2020 - 15:26:42 

Shows how it doesn't really matter who drives the Mercedes.  Would Bottas and Hamilton be anywhere near as successful if the drove the car of George Russell?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong
Trust the process, says Lampard as Chelsea take Premier League top spot
Mourinho seeks to extend Arsenal hex as fans return to Premier League
Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
Schumacher’s son ‘exploding emotionally’ at F1 Haas breakthrough
F1 avoids disaster – but don’t call it luck
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19
Fulham shock Leicester to escape relegation zone
Hamilton wins, Albon on podium after horror Haas smash
Spurs top after Chelsea stalemate, Cavani sparks Man Utd
Tyson comeback fight against Jones Jr ends in draw
Hamilton leads Mercedes front-row lockout in Bahrain
Phuket Muay Thai child prodigy dreams big
Tyson plans fast start in ring return at 54 against Jones
Mourinho and Lampard brace for Premier League summit meeting

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

@Lala You forgot to mention the most import point for yourself why you would choose worker from Mya...(Read More)

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

LA...It’s fair to say that Thailand - as do many other countries - has a good healthcare system in...(Read More)

Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong

How many wearing masks at the start....(Read More)

Bottas beats Russell to Sakhir pole

Shows how it doesn't really matter who drives the Mercedes. Would Bottas and Hamilton be anywhe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

La...and how would know that, given that you stated you keep away from the "riff raff." Do...(Read More)

More than 200kg of fishing nets collected from Shark Point

k...incorrect again. Read what you stated, "Suggest them to get out of their offices and do the...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

K...as usual you are wrong with your idiotic defamatory diatribe. ...(Read More)

State land in Phuket handed over for B4bn International Medical Center

Really Pascale ? At least in Europe we hear about this medical scandals as in LOS they are hold unde...(Read More)

Govt allays lockdown fears despite new infections in northern provinces

It looks like the Chiang Mai province is starting a Covid-19 wave. Domestic tourists will spread the...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

I personally would rather employ Myanmar labor than any Thai, simply because they are more skilled a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design

 