THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, breaks British hearts

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, breaks British hearts

FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas will lead a Mercedes front-row lockout at the British Grand Prix after edging teammate Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling qualifying session at Silverstone.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 14 July 2019, 11:15AM

Valtteri Bottas will lead a Mercedes front-row lockout at the British Grand Prix. Photo: © LAT Images / Mercedes AMG Petronas.

Valtteri Bottas will lead a Mercedes front-row lockout at the British Grand Prix. Photo: © LAT Images / Mercedes AMG Petronas.

Bottas claimed his fourth pole position of the season by just 0.06 seconds from the home-crowd favourite Briton despite failing to improve with his final qualifying lap.

The Finn’s place at the head of the field was momentarily in doubt as Hamilton, running behind him on the track, began picking up time in the middle and final sectors on his own last attempt, but a poor first sector was enough to negate the gains, ensuring Bottas held pole by the agonisingly slim margin.

“It feels very good,” Bottas said. “It just reminds you why you do this, these kinds of feelings.

“It’s been pretty close all weekend and today with Lewis, and I’m just really, really happy to get a good lap and put it on pole.”

Hamilton lamented the mistake he made on his first attempt at pole position, which gave way to fast but ultimately imperfect second try that fell fractionally short.

“Firstly congratulations — Valtteri did a solid job throughout qualifying,” he said, though his expression gave away his disappointment to satisfy the parochial home crowd. “Ultimately not good enough.

“At the end I had that mistake on the first lap and the second one just wasn’t really that great.

“We worked really hard throughout the session but it just got a little bit away from us.”

Charles Leclerc ran Mercedes close to miss out by just 0.079 seconds. The Monegasque threatened to derail Mercedes’s session after comfortably topping Q2, but Ferrari’s threat ultimately faded in the final segment.

“I think in Q3 Mercedes turned up a little bit the engine and they were very, very quick,” he said. “Third place is the best we could have done today, so I’m very happy about it.”

The top three will start with opposing tyre strategies, with both Mercedes drivers starting on the more durable medium compound and Leclerc starting on the soft. Though the grippier compound will give Charles an advantage at lights-out, tyre wear is high on the newly resurface Silverstone Circuit, potentially handing the Silver Arrows an advantage if the race were to be run on a one-stop strategy

Laguna Golf Phuket

Verstappen finished fourth, 0.183 seconds off pole, ahead of teammate Pierre Gasly in fifth, the Frenchman turning in an improved performance despite his half-second gap to Bottas’s headline time.

Sebastian Vettel ended a disappointing afternoon in sixth, almost 0.7 seconds off pole and more than 0.6 seconds behind his teammate, the German having spent most of the weekend off the pace.

Daniel Ricciardo was best of the rest in his Renault equipped with a new engine and chassis after the former failed and the latter cracked during practice on Friday. The Australian held McLaren rookie Lando Norris at bay by a tenth of a second to shared the fourth row.

Thai driver Alex Albon impressed with ninth on the grid, beating Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg by just 0.041 seconds for the final places in the top-10 shootout.

Antonio Giovinazzi beat teammate Kimi Raikkonen to 11th in the Italian’s midseason resurgence after a rocky start to his year. The gap was tight, though — just 0.027 seconds separated him from the Finn, and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz only a further 0.032 seconds further back after abandoning an underwhelming final lap.

Romain Grosjean qualified 14th, only barely salvaging his time in the second segment during which he spent most of the time lapping substantially slower than he had in Q1. The Frenchman complained that his notoriously unpredictable Haas car was behaving completely differently to the way it had only 10 minutes earlier, and though he improved marginally with his final lap, he was still off his earlier pace by the time the chequered flag fell.

Sergio Perez qualified 15th, somewhat of an anticlimax after the Mexican’s last-gasp success to pip Kevin Magnussen by just 0.013 seconds to progress to Q2.

Magnussen qualified 16th, but even more dispiriting for the team was that he was off Grosjean’s pace by more than 0.3 second in Q1 despite the Frenchman running an aerodynamic kit from the Australian Grand Prix as an experiment.

The gap between them would suggest the last nine rounds of development have been detrimental for the car, giving the English-American team food for thought.

Daniil Kvyat was knocked in 17th after a performance the Russian admitted was poor, but it was still good enough to outqualify Lance Stroll in 18th, the Canadian eliminated in Q1 for the 14th successive race.

George Russell comfortably beat teammate Robert Kubica in the Williams intra-team battle for the back row to complete the grid.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Left:
# Characters
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Strong winds greet sailors on first day of MSR
Swing for Good at the inaugural Children First Charity Event
French angler and Malaysian team win big in Phang Nga
Bottas best in British practice
England thump Australia to reach first World Cup final in 27 years
Federer, Nadal set-up Wimbledon blockbuster, Djokovic faces Bautista Agut
Hamilton in British box seat at Silverstone
Federer, Djokovic, Nadal untroubled at Wimbledon as Monday proves not so manic
US rejoices after women’s football World Cup win
Disabled Sailing Thailand calls for support to set up para sailing in Phuket
Assumption Utd win the National Youth Champions League in Phuket
Lampard makes sentimental return to Chelsea as manager
Premier League considers takeover of English Women’s Super League
England out of World Cup after penalty miss and red card
Teenager Gauff stuns idol Venus Williams at Wimbledon

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Save Now Stay Later
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 