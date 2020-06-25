BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BoT forecasts record contraction

BoT forecasts record contraction

BANGKOK: The Bank of Thailand has reduced its economic outlook to a contraction of 8.1% this year, deeper than the 1997 financial crisis, but kept the policy rate on hold at 0.50%.

economicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 25 June 2020, 08:48AM

People queue up for donations outside the Department of Agriculture in Bangkok on May 25, 2020. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

People queue up for donations outside the Department of Agriculture in Bangkok on May 25, 2020. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Image: Bangkok Post

Image: Bangkok Post

« »

The latest economic forecast for 2020 is worse than the record contraction of 7.6% for the Tom Yum Kung crisis, said Don Nakornthab, senior director for the economic and policy department, reports the Bangkok Post.

A double-digit contraction is expected in the second quarter, he said.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday (June 25) unanimously voted to leave the benchmark rate unchanged, saying targeted and timely fiscal measures along with accommodative monetary policy, credit measures and accelerated debt restructuring would remain vital to support employment and businesses during the economic recovery, said MPC secretary Titanun Mallikamas.

“The deeper contraction is mainly the result of weaker external demand, especially tourism and exports,” he said.

The MPC in March predicted the economy in 2020 would contract by 5.3%.

Oak Maedow Phuket

Mr Titanun said the central bank raised its forecast for 2021 economic growth to 5% from 3% projected three months ago.

The Bank of Thailand worsened the export contraction outlook to 10.3% from 8.8% previously forecast, while lowering foreign tourist arrival numbers from 15 million to 8mn this year.

In the second half this year, foreign tourists are expected to tally only 1mn, he said.

Domestic demand, both private consumption and private investment, would also contract more than previously assessed. Employment and incomes were projected to decline. Nevertheless, economic activities exhibited signs of improvement following the relaxation of the containment measures.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Virus surges in Americas, IMF warns of economic carnage: World update
Tourism businesses urged to register for national health certification
Golf coach with heart of gold driving help for Phuket’s emergency services
Raid nets firearms, 600kg of kratom
Getting Thailand back on its feet - an interview with David Barrett
Can digital taxes help fund the COVID-19 recovery in emerging markets?
Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All business to reopen July 1st! Bangla nightlife president blast bar rules! || June 24
All business to resume on July 1
50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week
Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats
Phuket artists release ‘Lean on Me’ video for COVID relief 
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 24
Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions
Central bank tweaks B500bn soft loan scheme for SMEs

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

DEK...FYI I am waiting for a direct flight to my chosen destination, expect it to be in July/August....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Sweet, I have been told by hotel housekeeping staff that tourists bring their own vibrator....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops only till midnight. After midnight the Covid-19 glows up. Hahaha. The ...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Carrots.Bananas,Cucumber to name a few.All available in different shapes and sizes....(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Still waiting for further news from Min. Anutin about his matching 'New Normal' and pin poin...(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Which airlines bring these 50,000 to Thailand, starting next week? Are for all of them the 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

Pleasant news. Now next step, make the 90 day report a 180 day report. Doesn't look to me as bei...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

A "soapy massage" on every corner but vibrators are illegal to sell. That's some ineq...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

This was rescinded some months ago, rightfully so as it was on par with restrictions of a sex offen...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

"Never thought they have one" And this from someone who still can't figure out how to ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Binomo
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 