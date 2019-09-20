Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BoT blames easy loans for household debt woes

BoT blames easy loans for household debt woes

BANGKOK: Zero-interest unsecured loans and online shopping are blamed for the country’s swelling household debt, says the Bank of Thailand’s chief.

economics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 21 September 2019, 11:00AM

Youngsters walk past a large sign promoting zero interest rates for installment payments outside Siam Center in central Bangkok.  Photo: Thanarak Khunton / Bangkok Post

Youngsters walk past a large sign promoting zero interest rates for installment payments outside Siam Center in central Bangkok.  Photo: Thanarak Khunton / Bangkok Post

Previous administrations’ tax rebates for first-time car buyers, financial institutions’ promotional campaigns, and changing consumer behaviour in the digital era are also factors spurring retail loan demand and debt accumulation, said central bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob.

“Previously, we thought competition between financial institutions for consumer loans would give consumers access to funding sources, attracting them to formal lending and away from loan sharks. But it has led to high household debt,” he said.

Changing lifestyles and consumer financial behaviour, especially for younger segments, has increased the family debt load at a rapid pace. For instance, first-time workers are offered credit cards with no interest charges for the first six months for overseas travel, leading to high levels of debt, said Mr Veerathai.

Online shopping is another factor leading to higher use of inessential loans, exacerbated by easiness and convenience, he said.

Mr Veerathai’s comments underscored the central bank’s concern about high household leverage.

The Bank of Thailand has implemented a series of measures to reduce household debt, starting from tightening regulations for credit card and personal loans in 2017, new loan-to-value regulations supervising mortgage lending in April 2019, and the latest measures for car title loans.

Thailand has one of the highest household debt loads in Asia. The ratio ticked up to 78.7% of GDP at the end of March from 78.6% at the end of last year and 53.5% in early 2009.

 

 

Predee Daochai, chairman of the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA), said the association agreed to slow promotional campaign launches of unsecured loans for inessential purposes, in line with the central bank’s lending directives.

Such campaigns include a specific-period zero-rate credit card or personal loan.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The TBA does not set specific directions to be enforced on commercial banks and leaves business strategy decisions to individual banks. Some commercial banks have already enforced the agreement.

“The zero-rate campaigns, however, would be largely prohibited for inessential loans, depending on loan analysis,” he said.

The TBA, in collaboration with the central bank, has signed a memorandum of understanding on responsible lending under a sustainable banking project last month.

Thanyalak Vacharachaisurapol, deputy managing director at Kasikorn Research Center, said the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of the overall banking industry is expected to continue rising in the third quarter of the year to above 3%, mainly due to auto loans and mortgages.

Vehicle and housing loans grew significantly last year to the first half of this year before the central bank applied tougher regulations.

The sluggish economy has dampened the debt repayment ability of borrowers, she said.

The time lag for loans turning sour is typically six months in tough economic times, but the central bank's tougher regulations to control retail loans' quality and a delay in adopting a standardised debt-service ratio should help keep a lid on the industry's distressed loans, said Ms Thanyalak.

She said banks' NPLs are expected to decline marginally to below 3% in the final quarter, given the seasonal factor for bad asset divestment.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ctrip to adopt a new trade name
Phuket Town to suffer traffic disruptions for Vegetarian Festival preparations
Woman killed as Phuket truck slams motorbike, brake failure blamed
Isoc reclaims protected forest land in Phuket
Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight
DMCR launches handbook for marine, dive tour operators
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wild monkeys rising! Climate strikers 'drop dead'? Interpol look for fugitive tourist! || September 20
Interpol Red Notice issued for Norwegian fugitive Roger Bullman
Myanmar boy, 5, dies from injuries in pickup U-turn collision
Angsana Laguna Phuket wins Best Sustainable Hotel in MICE awards
Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report
Phuket Town awarded Asean Clean Tourist City Standard
South on alert as Songkhla faces worst haze crisis in three years
PM vows to speed up relief funds dispersal
Date rape drugs found in suspect’s bags in death of model Thitima case

 

Phuket community
Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report

According to Wikipedia Phuket’s area is 222 square miles which averages tourists per day out at 11...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

Thanks Captain,probably the most comprehensive explanation ever made on here! I fell asleep immediat...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

"Mention me just one project..." I would not dare to contradict you,as you probably kept r...(Read More)

Phuket most tourists per square mile in world, says report

A article with a high level of nonsense animating pep talk. And comparing Phuket and Pattaya sex sin...(Read More)

Interpol Red Notice issued for Norwegian fugitive Roger Bullman

What a 'official farce'. Man is already abroad. . Will never see a thai court inside. Same ...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,, the vessel's owner compensated for their downtime losses....(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,Further more, the "Wisdom Sea Reefer" was not entered into the IOTC IUU VESSELS LIST JU...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

As the Vessel was not on the IOTC IUU VESSELS LIST MAY 2015, which was prior to the "Royal Ordi...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

"Fishing" means to search, attract, catch, take or harvest fish or any activity which can ...(Read More)

Thai Navy seize IUU boat off Phuket

,,,new IOTC requirements regarding vessels involved in Transshipment of product. Thailand had just b...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show