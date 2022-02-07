BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BOT awaits tourism revival, holds rates for another year

BOT awaits tourism revival, holds rates for another year

BANGKOK: The Bank of Thailand (BOT)will wait for at least a year before raising interest rates from record lows to support the Thai economy, which was hit hard by COVID-related travel restrictions, reports state news agency NNT.

economicstourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 7 February 2022, 03:37PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Economic growth in the Southeast Asian nation has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels and the recovery continues to be fragile due to an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant that crippled the crucial tourism industry, said the report.

Although inflation breached the BOT’s target range of 1-3% in January, it was expected to fall back within that range in the coming months, giving the central bank the space to maintain an accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive growth.

That comes despite multi-decade highs for inflation in many countries, including the United States, where the Federal Reserve is due to raise interest rates next month.

Past Fed tightening cycles have led to capital outflows from less developed economies, but analysts are not as concerned this time around.

Brightview Center

All 23 economists in a Feb 1-4 Reuters poll unanimously predicted that the BOT will hold its one-day repurchase rate at a historic low of 0.5% at its February 9 meeting and the rest of the year.

The central bank was expected to raise its key interest rate to 0.75% in the second quarter of 2023, followed by another 25 basis points in the December quarter of next year.

Another Reuters survey of economists published last month showed inflation was expected to average 1.5% this year and slip to 1.2% in 2023. Thailand’s economy was expected to grow 3.9% this year and 4.1% in 2023.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gen Suwat probes passports in slaying of gang member in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Indian gangster’ slain in Rawai, Nai Harn wildfire, Phuketian is Miss Thailand! || February 7
Firefighters remain on watch in Nai Harn
Australia to reopen borders to tourists on Feb 21
Electricity outages to affect parts of Chalong, Mai Khao
Phuket’s ‘Nita’ crowned Miss Thailand
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai repeats sexual assault denial
Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs
Phuket marks 436 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Police tracking down ’Indian gangster’ shooters
Isan man arrested for stealing Greek tourist’s holiday money
Man drowns as longtail sinks near Coconut Island
Man launched out of car in high-speed wipeout
Phuket readies for ‘Dee Phuket Fair’
Call to keep calm despite surge in cases

 

Phuket community
Police tracking down ’Indian gangster’ shooters

Surprised Insp Kurt isn't on the case yet!...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

Of course, thats why they're felons. You didn't think that one through. ...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Kurt is spouting nonsense again. Measures are needed to prevent elderly people such as himself from ...(Read More)

COVID-recovered Phuket Sandbox tourists exempt from quarantine, hotel isolation

Who cares if they are carriers. I care they do not wear masks which renders my mask only 50% effecti...(Read More)

COVID-recovered Phuket Sandbox tourists exempt from quarantine, hotel isolation

By now many SHA+ hotel managers must get grey hair of being trapped in forced to do a lot of work wh...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Dr Opas ( DCC) contradicts himself. First talking about relaxing, learning to live with it, moving o...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Washington Post just ran a story yesterday on how the 1918 pandemic surged in cities after guards w...(Read More)

Ministry to propose relaxation of virus curbs

Wow what an article full of mixed messages. It's ok to live with the virus as it is mainly kill...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

Law abiding foreigners must report their whereabouts as sex criminals are required to do, while fel...(Read More)

Call to keep calm despite surge in cases

In my view TPN graciously allows all manner of opinion, it's juvenile slurs and insults that se...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 