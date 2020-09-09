Boss probe ’will be made public’

BANGKOK: The findings from an independent investigation into the mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case against Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya will be made public, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday (Sept 8).

policecrimecorruption

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 9 September 2020, 09:12AM

A file photo on Sept 4, 2012 shows Forensic police inspecting a motorcycle belonging to Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert of Thong Lor police station and a Ferrari driven by Vorayuth Yoovidhya, the youngest son of Red Bull executive Chalerm Yoovidhya, following the accident. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

“Don’t worry. It’s impossible to keep it secret. Who were involved and how will be revealed,” he said when asked about growing calls for him to reveal the findings of a probe by a fact-finding committee chaired by former National Anti-Corruption Commissioner Vicha Mahakun, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) is compiling information as to who will face legal action and will disclose that information when ready, he said.

“As prime minister I shouldn’t interfere with judicial matters that much. Let the agency do its job and reveal the information. I’m now ensuring it’s able to get the job done,” he said, apparently referring to the PACC.

Asked about calls to reveal the name of senior police officials implicated in the investigation, Gen Prayut said the PACC has a list of police officers who will face an investigation and possible legal action over alleged misconduct.

In another development, Isra News Agency published on its website conversations between Pol Col Thanasit Taengchan, from the Office of Police Forensic Science who examined the scene of the accident in 2012, and another police colonel and a police general.

The conversations were believed to have been transcribed from an audio recording which Pol Col Thanasit submitted to the Vicha committee. The seven-page transcript was included in the report submitted by the panel to Gen Prayut, according to the news agency. It deals with Pol Col Thanasit changing his statement, revising down the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari from 177km/h to 79km/h, the news agency said.

In the conversations, the second colonel and the general discuss with Pol Col Thanasit ways to make the first calculation of the Ferrari’s speed at 177km/h look like a technical error, and claiming that footage of the moving Ferrari captured on security cameras wasn’t clear enough, said the news agency.