Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Boss probe ’will be made public’

Boss probe ’will be made public’

BANGKOK: The findings from an independent investigation into the mishandling of the 2012 hit-and-run case against Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya will be made public, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday (Sept 8).

policecrimecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 9 September 2020, 09:12AM

A file photo on Sept 4, 2012 shows Forensic police inspecting a motorcycle belonging to Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert of Thong Lor police station and a Ferrari driven by Vorayuth Yoovidhya, the youngest son of Red Bull executive Chalerm Yoovidhya, following the accident. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

A file photo on Sept 4, 2012 shows Forensic police inspecting a motorcycle belonging to Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert of Thong Lor police station and a Ferrari driven by Vorayuth Yoovidhya, the youngest son of Red Bull executive Chalerm Yoovidhya, following the accident. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

“Don’t worry. It’s impossible to keep it secret. Who were involved and how will be revealed,” he said when asked about growing calls for him to reveal the findings of a probe by a fact-finding committee chaired by former National Anti-Corruption Commissioner Vicha Mahakun, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) is compiling information as to who will face legal action and will disclose that information when ready, he said.

“As prime minister I shouldn’t interfere with judicial matters that much. Let the agency do its job and reveal the information. I’m now ensuring it’s able to get the job done,” he said, apparently referring to the PACC.

Asked about calls to reveal the name of senior police officials implicated in the investigation, Gen Prayut said the PACC has a list of police officers who will face an investigation and possible legal action over alleged misconduct.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

In another development, Isra News Agency published on its website conversations between Pol Col Thanasit Taengchan, from the Office of Police Forensic Science who examined the scene of the accident in 2012, and another police colonel and a police general.

The conversations were believed to have been transcribed from an audio recording which Pol Col Thanasit submitted to the Vicha committee. The seven-page transcript was included in the report submitted by the panel to Gen Prayut, according to the news agency. It deals with Pol Col Thanasit changing his statement, revising down the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari from 177km/h to 79km/h, the news agency said.

In the conversations, the second colonel and the general discuss with Pol Col Thanasit ways to make the first calculation of the Ferrari’s speed at 177km/h look like a technical error, and claiming that footage of the moving Ferrari captured on security cameras wasn’t clear enough, said the news agency.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor confirms four French ‘VIPs’ allowed through Phuket
Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor
B10bn for charter rewrite
Tsunami-evacuation drill in Kamala today
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anywhere but Phuket: Tourism struggle continues! Hungry Ghost Fest! || September 8
Cabinet approves B23bn graduate job creation scheme
China passed ‘extraordinary’ virus test, says bullish Xi
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Phuket hotels make urgent plea for help, industry faces massive fallout from failure of domestic tourism
Heavy rains collapses road to Tri Trang Beach
TAT revamps ‘We Travel Together’ terms
Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar
Phuket airport to hold COVID-clearance tourist arrival exercise
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners told to renew visas! Phuket reopening delayed? || September 7
Mains water supply outage to hit Phuket Town

 

Phuket community
Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists

In 1968, Hong Kong flu made between 2 and 20 millions deads. No lockdown, business and tourisma as u...(Read More)

Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

.." Phuket economy can not be driven without foreign tourists"...Tell that to the Phuket I...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

When they stop limping on the 1 leg 'tourism' on Phuket? It proves such is a disaster in pr...(Read More)

Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

...From Ministerial bla-bla's Phuket people can not eat, pay their bills or pay school fees chil...(Read More)

Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

Every vain Thai Officialdom tries to ignore that 'tourist market' is a buyers market. Touris...(Read More)

Heavy rains collapses road to Tri Trang Beach

Photos show lack/absence of construction thinking. ( or the usual to much kick off's thinking i...(Read More)

Phuket hotels make urgent plea for help, industry faces massive fallout from failure of domestic tourism

All this was to expect, we do not need a C9 or anybody else to explain ,so go on your reserve ,shrin...(Read More)

Phuket hotels make urgent plea for help, industry faces massive fallout from failure of domestic tourism

I feei for you all, stay strong Phuket...(Read More)

Heavy rains collapses road to Tri Trang Beach

I saw this weeks ago and thought of reporting it, but then thought that they would have teams that w...(Read More)

Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists

Word has been out about Phuket being a rip off, for years. It starts with the taxi from the airport....(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360

 