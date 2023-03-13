333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Borthwick says France hammering shows scale of England’s task

Borthwick says France hammering shows scale of England’s task

RUGBY: England coach Steve Borthwick accepted his side had been given a huge reality check following a record-breaking 53-10 defeat by France at Twickenham on Saturday (Mar 11).

Rugby
By AFP

Tuesday 14 March 2023, 09:00AM

Thibault Flament scores his second try in France’s rout of England at Twickenham. Photo: AFP

Thibault Flament scores his second try in France’s rout of England at Twickenham. Photo: AFP

Reigning Six Nations kings France maintained their hopes of a successful title defence with a ruthless display as they ended an 18-year wait for a Championship win at the London home of their arch-rivals in spectacular style.

“We’re incredibly disappointed,” said Borthwick. “Immense credit to France - their power, pace and class showed. It shows where the gap is.”

Saturday’s 43-point margin of defeat was England’s heaviest home loss, topping the 36-point gap inflicted by South Africa in the Springboks’ 42-6 success at Twickenham in 2008.

And this humiliating thrashing was also England’s third-worst loss anywhere.

Only a 76-0 rout suffered by an under-strength team against Australia in Brisbane on the 1998 ‘Tour from Hell’ and a 58-10 defeat by South Africa in Bloemfontein in 2007 surpassed this reverse in England’s 152 years as a Test rugby nation.

No illusions’

France outclassed England in all departments as they made light of seemingly difficult conditions at a rainswept Twickenham by running in seven tries.

Thibault Flament, Charles Ollivon and Damien Penaud all crossed England’s line twice after Thomas Ramos, who scored 23 points in all, went over for the opening five-pointer.

“No one is under any illusions about what we need to do,” said Borthwick. “We’ve been pretty up front about that throughout.”

The former England captain added: “We wanted to understand exactly how the development of this team has gone and where we’re at compared to the best teams in the world. We fell considerably short, that’s the reality.

“I said we’d have a good understanding of where we’re at as a team by the end of the Championship and you can see how much work we’ve got to do.”

England, the losing finalists in 2019, have just a matter of months to turn things around before September’s start of the World Cup in France.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“We’re going to apply ourselves in every way, shape or form to make sure we give our best efforts and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Borthwick.

But in the short-term life won’t get any easier for England, who finish their Six Nations away to Ireland in Dublin next Saturday (Mar 18).

“We have a lot of work to do and it shows where we are at,” said England captain Ellis Genge after leading his country for the first time following Borthwick’s decision to bench Owen Farrell.

“We lost the contact area and chased tails and everyone will write us off and that’s brilliant - we just want to get better.

“France are brilliant and have shown why they are number two in the world and we are way off where we want to be,” the prop forward added.

Ireland eye Grand Slam

Meanwhile, Ireland remained on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam with victory over Scotland on Sunday.

Ireland have been lauded for an impressive run of results that means they are now just 80 minutes away from what would be only the fourth Grand Slam in their history following a 22-7 win against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

But what was just as admirable about their latest victory was the resilience they demonstrated as Caelan Doris, Iain Henderson, Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose and Ronan Kelleher were all forced off injured before full-time in Edinburgh.

“It was immense,” said Ireland coach Andy Farrell. “Obviously it wasn’t champagne rugby all round.

“But in terms of character, fight and want for each other that’s the best game I’ve ever been involved in,” added the former dual code rugby international, with Ireland now looking to complete a clean sweep against an England team set to feature his son, Owen Farrell, in Dublin on Mar 18.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket to host Asia Pickleball Open Championship
Thai teen Eila makes her mark in Singapore
‘Lucky’ Ding steals 6-red world title
Haaland hits winner for Man City, Liverpool revival ended by Bournemouth
Arsenal face Fulham test, Liverpool target top four
Thailand to host Asian Athletics Championships
Muay Thai star trains US soldiers
History maker Aon claims Phuket Open Bowls Singles title
Blue Tree Cricket Sixes Returns
Muay Thai included in European Games
Saisunee triumphs against all the odds
Scotland’s Gilchrist to miss rest of Six Nations after ban
Siripaporn secures world women’s snooker title
Liverpool rewrite record books in 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd
Verstappen dominates Bahrain GP in foreboding title warning

 

Phuket community
French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Christy/Kurt - according to the French gov a welfare recipient MUST "Be actively looking for a ...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Good old Kurt ! Always trying to find an excuse for every wrongdoing foreigner. ...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

Some people should educate themselves a bit more. Russians are still free to travel to most countrie...(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

Pics are not annoying, just ridiculously childish. It tells something. In most countries plain cloth...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Many Thai make mistakes in writing down names/addresses. I always give it typed down to shops/author...(Read More)

Politicians step up election campaigns

Not a single word of the politicians about the sick making, killing levels of smog all over Thailand...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Bali solved the same problems with motorbike 'hoons' at once, 2 days ago.. From now on are f...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

More and more the Russians ( unfortunately also the good ones) become the pariahs of the world. UN v...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone

LOL. Maybe for a Taswegian but to most others she is a bit of a bushpig. She deserved to lose her du...(Read More)

Russians putting down roots in kingdom

This has all the hallmarks of being written by a Russian trying to make their presence here sound wo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 