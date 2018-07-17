PHUKET: Border Patrol Police have arrested three suspects, including a man found with 20,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills as well as crystal meth (ya ice), a 9mm handgun and bullets that he said belonged to a friend, in a drugs operation in Phuket.

Author: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 July 2018, 12:36PM

Tanaset Kraimaneelert was arrested last Tuesday (July 12), Photo: Border Patrol Police

Border Patrol Police Company 425 arrested Tanaset “Fluke” Kraimaneelert, 22, at a house off Pracha Samakkee Rd in Moo 6, Rassada, last Tuesday (July 12).

According to a report by the Border Patrol Police, Tanaset’s arrest followed the arrest of Wichada “Meow” Jamnongjit, 24, earlier that day at an undisclosed address.

Wichada was charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drug of an undisclosed amount.

Officers reported that Wichada confessed she got the drugs from Tanaset, who she said visited her house nearly every day.

Meow also gave a description of Tanaset, who hails from Hat Yai in Songkhla Province, to the officers.

Later that day, officers came to observe activities at the housing project, and reportedly found Tanaset “behaving suspiciously”.

Officers arrested Tanaset and searched him, but found apparently nothing illegal.

According to the report, Tanaset regardless confessed to the police that he took drugs, and Border Patrol Police officers took him in for questioning.

During questioning, Tanaset reportedly confessed that to police that he had hidden drugs at a house in Soi Koh Kaew 24.

Led by Company Commander Maj Kongpop Posane, the troop searched the house and found one bag containing 1.06 grams of ya ice, as well as one bag containing 80 ya bah pills and another bag containing 26 more ya bah pills.

Officers also found two digital weighing machines in a black bag placed on the refrigerator alongside other drug-taking paraphernalia, and 100 bags each containing 200 ya bah pills hidden in a speaker cabinet.

A 9mm handgun and 21 bullets and other “gun equipment” was reportedly found under the bed.

Tanaset was charged of illegal possession of Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to police, Tanaset reportedly also confessed during questioning that the drugs, gun and bullets all belonged to Weerayut “Mo” Kutcharat, age and registered address in Thailand not reported.

Border Patrol Police reported they later arrested and charged Weerayut for possession of drugs. The type and amount of drugs was not disclosed.