BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar

Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health is still worried about COVID-19 infections in Myanmar following predictions that the virus could reach the Thai-Myanmar border in the next two weeks.

COVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 September 2020, 09:03AM

Security authorities patrol the Moei River in Tak province to prevent illegal immigration. Photo: Assawin Pinitwong / Bangkok Post

Security authorities patrol the Moei River in Tak province to prevent illegal immigration. Photo: Assawin Pinitwong / Bangkok Post

The director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Sophon Iamsirithavorn, said the COVID-19 situation in Myanmar was a great concern as the country was now reporting more than 100 cases per day in many cities, reports the Bangkok Post.

The disease had started to spread from Rakhine state on the west coast to the central region, he said, and although Myanmar’s COVID-19 hotspots were still far from Thailand, it was forecast that the virus would spread to the border areas in two weeks’ time.

Dr Sophon said stringent measures had already been put in place along the border.

Regarding South Korea’s report of a 50-year-old infected man who had just returned from Thailand, he said officials in Bangkok had requested the person’s details from the Ministry of Health and Welfare of South Korea so they could investigate the infection.

Col Akekapong Krittayakiatchuti, Commander of the 12th Ranger Forces Regiment Control Group, on Monday led a team of officers to at-risk patrol areas along the Thai-Cambodia borders in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo, including the famous Rong Kluea Market, in an effort to prevent COVID-19 entering Thailand.

Three Cambodian men were arrested while crawling under razor wire fences from Poipet in Cambodia and all were immediately screened for the virus.

They admitted trying to sneak into Thailand to sell goods at the market, saying they used to be stall vendors there but the pandemic had prevented them from reentering Thailand for more than four months.

The Department of Disease Control on Monday reported the results of COVID-19 investigations after a male inmate tested positive for the virus on Sept 3, saying that 520 of 990 people who had been in contact with him had tested negative for the virus.

Kvik Phuket

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the Department of Health of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration had dispatched a team to the condominium where the infected man lived and found that 149 people there had been in close contact with him.

Six people in his family tested negative, however, and were now staying in a local quarantine facility. The other 143 also tested negative and had self-quarantined.

The inmate works as a DJ at two bars, on Rama III Road and Khao San Road. The authorities have shut both places until further notice.

The government on Monday (Sept 7) reported one new case of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a returnee from India, as total cases rose to 3,445.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the Thai worker, aged 27, arrived last Tuesday on the same flight as a previously confirmed case.

He has been quarantined in Bangkok and the infection confirmed in his first test on Saturday, even though he was asymptomatic.

So far, the infection rate among more than 3,000 people who have arrived from India stands at 10.1%. Of Thailand’s 3,445 cases, 95.2% have recovered and 106 are in hospital.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

harald | 08 September 2020 - 16:10:45 

Kurt you made again my day once more not seeing or understanding we have thanks to this criminal and some not less criminal goverments in the world playing the game of the who now a everlasting flu pandemic. perhaps you will see and understand it in about 4 or 5 years seeing this flu pandemic still exist even covid19 is never ever a dangerous "killer virus"

Pascale | 08 September 2020 - 15:26:01 

" Perhaps time Phuket intensify health checks at Sarasin Bridge ?"  OMG Kurt, are your alarm bells ringing again ? Fear mongering again ?  Get a grip !

LALALA | 08 September 2020 - 14:38:46 

Yes please, worry... complete BS. Most cases in Myanmar are in Rakhine state bordering Bangladesh and in Yangon, due to labor movement from Rakhine to Yangon, the south of Myanmar bordering LOS is - officially - nearly Virus free. Also there are NOT 100 cases per day in many cities, there are around - again officially - 100 average in the whole country per day. Complete overkill again. LOL

Kurt | 08 September 2020 - 11:18:02 

It is right to worry. Thailand and Myanmar share a looong border. In that light it is not strange that Covid-19 measures are re-impounded in Phang Nga province last Saturday. Perhaps time Phuket intensify health checks at Sarasin bridge?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China passed ‘extraordinary’ virus test, says bullish Xi
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Phuket hotels make urgent plea for help, industry faces massive fallout from failure of domestic tourism
Heavy rains collapses road to Tri Trang Beach
TAT revamps ‘We Travel Together’ terms
Phuket airport to hold COVID-clearance tourist arrival exercise
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners told to renew visas! Phuket reopening delayed? || September 7
Mains water supply outage to hit Phuket Town
Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists
Por Tor, Hungry Ghost Festival underway in Phuket
Russian man arrested in Phuket drug raid
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’
Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’
China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a ‘reborn’ Wuhan

 

Phuket community
Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar

Kurt you made again my day once more not seeing or understanding we have thanks to this criminal and...(Read More)

Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’

@CaptJack For quite a while foreigners are allowed to come back if they belong to certain groups ...(Read More)

Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar

" Perhaps time Phuket intensify health checks at Sarasin Bridge ?" OMG Kurt, are your ala...(Read More)

Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’

"everyone who had flu one time in his live will be testet positiv with this pcr test again and ...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

Why can the foreigners simply not respect the TH-laws ???? Do they the same in their home countreys?...(Read More)

Border areas on high alert after COVID cases surge in Myanmar

Yes please, worry... complete BS. Most cases in Myanmar are in Rakhine state bordering Bangladesh an...(Read More)

Phuket airport to hold COVID-clearance tourist arrival exercise

What is a Certificate of Entry ( COE)? Is that the Visa stamp in your passport, or is that the '...(Read More)

TAT revamps ‘We Travel Together’ terms

AirAsia Bangkok to Phuket is 1000B. If that's high enough to price people out of the market then...(Read More)

Phuket struggles to attract domestic tourists

The TOTAL daily spend was estimated at 5500B per person per day yet hotels here continue to advertis...(Read More)

Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’

When did Thailand start allowing non-Thai nationals to enter? That's a significant development b...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 