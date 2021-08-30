The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Booster shots start ‘next month’

Booster shots start ‘next month’

BANGKOK: COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be administered to about 3 million Thais who have already received their two shots starting from late next month, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Monday 30 August 2021, 09:12AM

A woman is administered with a COVID-19 vaccine shot at The Mall shopping centre in Ngamwongwan organised by Nonthaburi province. Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

A woman is administered with a COVID-19 vaccine shot at The Mall shopping centre in Ngamwongwan organised by Nonthaburi province. Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said the Public Health Ministry’s subcommittee on COVID-19 vaccination agreed the booster shots will be given to Thais from late September until October.

“Which vaccine type will be used depends on the availability of the vaccine supply at that time and an estimated 3 million people who have already received two vaccine shots are expected to receive the booster shots,” Dr Opas said.

A source at the ministry said AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines will initially serve as the booster shots because by that time there will be enough supplies from the two manufacturers.

Among the 3mn people to get the booster shots, many of them are likely to be those who already received two shots of Sinovac vaccine at least three months previously, the source said.

Permanent secretary for public health Kiattiphum Wongrajit said yesterday (Aug 29) the latest wave of COVID-19 infections shows some signs of slowing down.

As a result, the hospital bed occupancy rates in Bangkok and surrounding provinces have dropped, particularly among green-and-yellow coded patients with mild symptoms, he said.

According to the Busarakham field hospital in Nonthaburi, on Saturday there were 1,905 patients being treated there, a 54% reduction from the previous week which saw 3,526 patients, Dr Kiattiphum said.

As for transmissions in the provinces, infections were still detected in communities, markets, and camps for construction workers, he said, adding that health authorities were instructed to ramp up proactive mass testing using antigen test kits (ATKs).

Those who test positive will be placed in home and community isolation systems to prevent the spread of the disease to other areas, Dr Kiattiphum said.

He said infections still spread among family members, causing deaths among vulnerable groups which had not been vaccinated.

He stressed the need to vaccinate people aged 60 and older, and those suffering from underlying illnesses that put them at risk, such as diabetes, obesity, chronic respiratory disease, heart and arterial disease, as well as women who have been pregnant for at least 12 weeks.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

As of Saturday, a total of 30,679,289 vaccine doses were administered nationwide from Feb 28. Of them, 22,807,078 were given as first shots; 7,287,885 second shots; and 584,326 third shots.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said as many as 140mn COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to be procured by the end of this year.

The government is in talks to procure an additional 2mn doses of AstraZeneca per month from September to December and 2.5-3mn Pfizer vaccine doses per month from September to December, he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Public Health Ministry to procure vaccines for children aged 12-18 to prepare them for the safe reopening of schools, Mr Thanakorn said, adding that more than 573,000 teachers have been vaccinated.

Thailand logged 264 more COVID-19 fatalities and 16,536 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the first time new daily infections dropped below 17,000 all month, the Public Health Ministry reported yesterday.

There were 16,298 cases in the general population and 328 among prison inmates.

With new cases slowing down, the CCSA on Friday announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on certain businesses in dark-red zone provinces, including restaurants, shopping malls, beauty salons, massage shops and parks, from Wednesday.

The changes include allowing restaurants to resume dine-in services, at 75% capacity in outdoor dining spaces and 50% in air-conditioned locations.

But all service staff must have two doses of vaccine and be tested with ATKs every 5-7 days. The guidelines also require customers to show proof of vaccination before they can enter restaurants to dine.

The curfew from 9pm-4am remains in effect for at least two weeks.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare
Phuket COVID restrictions extended
India pinpointed for TAT tourism bonanza
Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases
Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge
New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1
Ready to reopen, safely
Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption
Preserving a cultural heritage
Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations
Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn
Loan shark debt collection erupts into brawl
Thammasat University authorised to import vaccines
Restrictions to be eased in dark red zones

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

Agree JohnC. Paragraph 5, "Why would a fugitive with 'a' such financial means", la...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

So from where does the 2 month lockdown come from ? Or does this only refer to domestic tourists? Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

He was so greedy and corrupt that even the 40% was not enough. He would have the electronic brain of...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

What a confusing headline ! Why not wait until final decisions are made ?...(Read More)

Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations

why are people not allowed to visit hospitals in neighbouring provinces. Healthy people are very se...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Plotkin's formula for Delta requires 90% inoculated, Thailand is preparing to live with Covid- o...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

finally someone recognizes that someone leaving Phuket on a boat trip outside the district but comi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

If police officer is entitled to 40pc of the value of the illegal cars - as reward for performance. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Correct that Phuket officialdom said 70% Phuket inhabitants is vaccinated with Chinese vaccines? Dru...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Well it’s sad or funny,a have many Thai friends some driving if ambulances in Phuket. And they tol...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 