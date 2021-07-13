The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Boon in talks to buy BioNTech, Novavax shots

Boon in talks to buy BioNTech, Novavax shots

THAILAND: Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc (THG), which operates a hospital chain, says it will join hands with a state agency to import BioNTech and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 July 2021, 09:34AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

In an interview with the Joh Luek Tua Thai news programme yesterday (July 12), chairman Boon Vanasin said one of the vaccines he was eyeing was the mRNA type, similar to Pfizer’s, but was made by a joint venture of Germany-based BioNTech and China’s Fosun Pharma.

The other vaccine he was in talks to buy was the new protein-based vaccine made by US-based Novavax.

While Novavax has not been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration, Dr Boon foresaw no problem registering it in Thailand.

“After all, Sinovac was registered here even when it had not been approved anywhere else,” he said, referring to the Chinese-made inactivated vaccine that has become a main vaccine in the country to date.

He said he planned to import 20 million doses but did not give a breakdown.

Dr Boon did not reveal the name of the state agency THG partnered with but said it had the authority to import vaccines like the Chulabhorn Royal Academy, which ordered the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine for organisations and companies a few months ago.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Asked how soon he could import it, Dr Boon said he had been in talks with them since October last year. “It could come as soon as this month,” he said.

He added that by bypassing the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), the process could be much faster.

The GPO plans to sign early next month a supply agreement with Zuellig Pharma, Moderna’s representative in Thailand, to buy the Moderna vaccine for private hospitals. It is expected to be shipped in the fourth quarter.

By law, only the GPO or a state agency is allowed to import vaccines on behalf of the private sector. Health-related state agencies, such as the CRA, are also allowed to do so.

Dr Boon was criticised earlier for speaking out in public about the need for good vaccines when he is also on the government-appointed committee considering alternative vaccines.

Asked why he did not push his agenda through the committee, he said he did not attend it. “It’s a waste of time. They’ve already made up their mind,” he said, without elaborating.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Christy Sweet | 13 July 2021 - 10:59:09 

YES on Novavax !! 90% + efficacy using old tech viral vector NOT the M-rna so  needs no special cold storage and  should be approved for use in USA by  September.

Xi_Virus | 13 July 2021 - 09:52:46 

Anything EXCEPT than Xhinese GARBAGE, please!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hong Kong groom braves Phuket Sandbox to get married
Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’
Electricity outage to affect Kamala 
Government shifts stance on Sinovac
Phuket suffers yet another COVID death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket braces for more cases, All schools closed, New rules for domestic tourists |:| July 12
GPO denies overcharging for Moderna jabs
Short circuit blamed for house fire in Pa Khlok
Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open
Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home
Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections
Bangkok businesses seek financial relief
All arrivals from ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ zones must test negative to enter Phuket
Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases
Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties

 

Phuket community
Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

Question: The "infected" swiss was reported as 11 years old. Are you sure they were vaccin...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

@maverick - your last 2 words. Does that describe you also?...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

China locks down whole cities upon first whiff of new infections is how they have gotten away with u...(Read More)

PPHO braces for infections; Delta, Beta variants confirmed in Phuket

Vaccination targets and rubbery figures. Presumably the target in Phuket is a percentage of the adul...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox infections were ‘expected’

Dr KuXak is a national "hEr-0". A man who works hard to keep the REPORTED numbers down. He...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

@Maverick, Chinese travel activity back to normal? Does that mean the Chinese people are allowed no...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

@Maverick, as you wrote, yes, perhaps China sent Thailand a different brand. Who knows ( now)? What ...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

Kurt have you wondered what vaccines they are using in China ? Their economy is back to normal as in...(Read More)

Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open

Wow, they speed up the vaccination process, guess they like to get rid of the very short time effect...(Read More)

Government shifts stance on Sinovac

Bit by bit admit Thai Government they bought/buy a cat in the bag with these Chinese sugar water vac...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 