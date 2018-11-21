BANGKOK: Actress Panadda ’Boom’ Wongphudee, head of the Do Good Things Organisation (Ongkorn Tham Dee) yesterday (Nov 20) urged the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to take over a case in which a gynaecologist is accused of sexually abusing a patient during a check-up at his clinic in Nakhon Sawan.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 10:03AM

Actress Panadda ’Boom’ Wongphudee, head of the Ongkorn Tham Dee (Do Good Things Organisation), leads six women to police headquarters to legally press their claim they were sexually abused by a gynaecologist in Nakhon Sawan. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Ms Panadda said the probe by local police was making slow progress and the case should be transferred to the CSD.

She was speaking as she led another six women who claimed they were also sexually abused by the gynaecologist to seek justice at the Royal Thai Police.

The six women were initially questioned by Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy police spokesman. He said he will send their statements to the investigators responsible for handling the case.

The 53-year-old doctor turned himself in at Muang Police Station in Nakhon Sawan last Friday (Nov 17).

He faces two charges - committing an indecent act and sexually abusing a patient. But he denied the accusations.

The scandal came to light when women’s rights lawyer Saranya ‘Nida’ Wangsukcharoen posted a message on her Facebook page accusing the doctor of sexually abusing the 29-year-old patient at his clinic.

An excerpt from a conversation between them on the Line messaging app shows the former patient asking the doctor why he inserted a phallic-shaped object wrapped in a condom inside her.

The doctor claimed it was a treatment method that causes the body to release “happiness hormones” that relieve pain.

The woman decided to meet the doctor on Sept 5. Earlier, she went for treatment at Uthai Thani Hospital twice but did not feel any better.

She had developed a stomach ache and suspected some disorder in her genital area.

Police said the victim claimed she was sexually assaulted during both of her visits. Her last check-up at the clinic was on Sept 21.

Meanwhile, public health authorities in Nakhon Sawan are also investigating the complaint against the accused gynaecologist.

Nattawuth Prasertsiripong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said the probe will centre around whether the clinic meets the requirements of the Health Facility Act while police will handle the criminal aspect of the alleged sexual abuse case against the doctor, Dr Nattawuth said.

