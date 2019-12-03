Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Boom on Bangla spooks tourists as overload sees power meters explode

Boom on Bangla spooks tourists as overload sees power meters explode

PHUKET: The sound of a loud explosion unsettled tourists on Bangla Rd in Patong this afternoon (Dec 3) as a power overload saw several electricity meters short out and start a small fire in one of the bars on the busy street.

constructionaccidents
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 3 December 2019, 06:24PM

Firefighters had the electrical fire put out in about 10 minutes. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Firefighters had the electrical fire put out in about 10 minutes. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Firefighters had the electrical fire put out in about 10 minutes. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Firefighters had the electrical fire put out in about 10 minutes. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Firefighters had the electrical fire put out in about 10 minutes. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Firefighters had the electrical fire put out in about 10 minutes. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Firefighters had the electrical fire put out in about 10 minutes. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Firefighters had the electrical fire put out in about 10 minutes. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Bystanders look on as traffic on Bangla Rd is forced to a standstill. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Bystanders look on as traffic on Bangla Rd is forced to a standstill. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

« »

The sound of the electrical explosion boomed along the road at about 2:20pm as the wires overhanging Heroes Bar and nearby power meters burst from the charge.

Firefighters were soon at the scene and had the small electrical fire out within about 10 minutes, one of the firefighters told The Phuket News.

Workers from the Patong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Patong) shut off power supply to the are while repairs could be made.

Jaray Ratthakan of the PEA Patong office explained that a broken lightning rod at the top of the power pole where the explosion happened was to blame.

“We shut off the power off all along Bangla Rd while we made the repairs. The breakage led to a power surge, which caused the explosion,” he said.

The repairs were completed in about 30 minutes, Mr Jaray said.

“Normal power supply to he street has been restored,” he confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Anti-fake news centre pins blame on elderly |:| December 3
Phuket mains power supply switchover arrives
Phuket Chamber of Commerce wins ‘Best Chamber in Thailand’ for third consecutive year
Three dead, 500,000 evacuated as typhoon Kammuri pounds Philippines
Customs officials destroy B1.9mn of pirate copyright goods
Construction equipment warehouse goes up in flames
Electricity outage to hit Patong
Prawit defends army spending
DNA blow ‘won’t derail Billy probe’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ride shut after passengers flung out of seats |:| December 2
Premier League online broadcast pirates fined B25mn, handed down suspended jail terms
Phuket tour operators swing for Asean golfers
Driver charged, in-car argument caused deadly accident, say police
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show combines business with sustainability
Banyan Tree Krabi to open Q2 2020

 

Phuket community
Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul

Simply a demotion. It was never justified why 40 daily needed foreign, well trained volunteers, were...(Read More)

Customs officials destroy B1.9mn of pirate copyright goods

Just a thought. Would it be better if these goods be visibly and permanently marked and then given ...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital finally opens with limited services, expansion to come in 2020

Thinking about it, I still not understand why there must be build an separate TWO STORY X-ray room b...(Read More)

Customs officials destroy B1.9mn of pirate copyright goods

Huh, B1.9mn only? LOL. Just a little show. And for how much were the sellers fined for all their i...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

And if Thais don't have enough trouble, negotiating round-a-bouts, this "artists" impr...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

Who new that there were some many mass transport experts living in Phuket? And they all post on the ...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy, and easy example, a man, and woman, are walking down the road, a thug accosts them, guess ...(Read More)

Construction equipment warehouse goes up in flames

5 x 10 m, sounds more like a garage or a shed. ( tin sheets). probably with self done electrical nee...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy, you can't pick what suits you, and your arguement..."equal opportuanity" affe...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

At the routes of the light-rail system we may expect a significant increasing number of road acciden...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Football
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Thailand Health and Fitness Expo 2020
Naka Yai Island Beach House