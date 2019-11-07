THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Booking.com launches third ‘Booking Heroes’ competition

Booking.com has announced the launch of its third Booking Heroes competition, which invites its customers to tell their stories of accommodation providers that made their trip unforgettable.

CommunityTravel
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 November 2019, 09:35AM

One of last year's winners Corrado (right) with his guest Jim.

By sharing their stories, customers can earn a chance to win €25,000 (about B840,000) of Booking.com travel credit – both for them and their booking hero. Runners-up and their nominating customers will each win €5k (about B186,000).

To nominate their booking hero and enter the competition, Booking.com customers should share their story on Facebook or Instagram with the following information by November 25. Winners will be announced in early 2020:

  1. Where they stayed on their Booking.com trip;
  2. Their booking hero’s role at the property;
  3. How their booking hero went above and beyond; and 
  4. The #BookingHero and #contest hashtag. (If on Instagram, make sure the account is set to public and tag @bookingcom).

Heartwarming stories from last year’s winners include:

  • B&B owners Corrado and Angela who looked after Kim after her husband Jim suffered a heart attack while in Italy. They took Kim to all Jim’s appointments, translated, kept Kim busy and generally took the couple in like family to ensure they didn’t face the scare alone.
  • Receptionists Faith and Ferister in Uganda who helped bride-to-be Charissa overhaul her plans for a simple wedding and made it a day to remember. With less than a day’s notice, they arranged food, drinks, flowers, dancers, music, photographers and a romantic ceremony on the beach. 
  • Sarah who decked out her apartment in New Zealand with festive decorations for the arrival of guests Emily, Fred and their new-born baby on Christmas Eve, making their first Christmas as a family a truly magical one. 

“At Booking.com, we know that there’s so much more to a trip than just an accommodation, and the people who you meet along the way are integral in creating a memorable experience,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Arjan Dijk.

“I am inspired by the amazing stories that are shared through this competition and immensely proud of the work our partners do to provide remarkable experiences for their guests. They represent hospitality in its truest form, and I cannot wait to see who our next booking heroes are.”

For more information and the full competition terms and conditions, visit: hero.booking.com

