BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Book of Love’ puts the fun back into romantic comedy

‘Book of Love’ puts the fun back into romantic comedy

Love is universal! Although the type of universal love that Hollywood has been talking about in romantic comedies over the years has often been pretty unrealistic – honestly when has anyone ever landed in a different country and found everybody, including the person they like, all seem to speak one language. That finally has been addressed in the brand-new romantic comedy ‘Book of Love’.

World-Entertainment
By David Griffiths

Sunday 13 March 2022, 11:00AM

Verónica Echegui and Sam Claflin in Book of Love (2022)

Verónica Echegui and Sam Claflin in Book of Love (2022)

Directed by Analeleine Cal y Mayor (Treading Water), the film revolves around a young British writer named Henry Copper (Sam Claflin – Me Before You). Henry has written a romance book that he loves, but it seems like he is the only one because the book is not selling largely due to the lack of ‘sex’ in it. Despite the feedback Henry is still convinced that romance and sex should never be mixed together.

With the book virtually being given away in bookstores in the UK Henry finds himself called into the offices of his publisher, Jen Spencer (Lucy Punch – Into The Woods), where he is expecting to be fired. Instead though he is told that his book has become a bestseller in Mexico and he must leave straight away for a whirlwind press tour.

On arrival in Mexico Henry discovers that he is a superstar and suddenly he must deal with things such as social media and fans everywhere he goes. However, after meeting Maria Rodriguez (Veronica Echegui – Trust), and seeing how worked up the people become after reading his novel, Henry soon begins to realise that the translation of his novel may be a little different to the English version.

Book of Love does have its moments and to be honest the characters of Henry and Maria are very, very likable, but the thing that sets this film apart from most other romantic comedies is the fact that the director and screenwriter David Quantick (Veep) have attempted to make the film so natural that it is in both English and Spanish. When Henry arrives in Mexico he quickly realises that there are very few people with whom he can actually converse. So important is that to the plot of the film it becomes a central theme of the film and also provides a great deal of laughs as Henry tries to converse with people, including Maria’s son.

While there is a lot to like about Book of Love, including some of its witty dialogue, there are moments that are so cheesy you will groan ‒ wait until you see the poor acting when Maria’s ex-husband, Antonio (Horacio Garcia Rojas – Narcos: Mexico), is hit in the head with a book, ‒ and of course if you have seen enough of these films you will be able to pick the ending off a mile away.

But the film is still a fun ride as it plays out to get to that ending. As was mentioned previously both Henry and Maria are likeable characters and you find yourself wanting to see them get together from the first moment they meet.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Quantick’s screenplay also surrounds the two with interesting enough characters. Antonio is a clichéd villain but still a villain that you will hate. Then there is Henry’s Mexican publisher who again is a walking cliché but still manages to pull the laughs. Mainly though the likable parts of this film play out between Henry and Maria and Henry and Maria’s young son – and it is those moments throughout the film that keep the audience interested. And for the laughs – well they do come frequently during the film but are mainly from the many, many Mexican fans that will do or say anything to spend time with Henry.

Book of Love does have its flaws but for the most part it remains a likeable film. The filmmakers behind it need to be congratulated for having the courage to create a bilingual film because that in itself brings a realism to this film that makes it lovable.

Book of Love opens in Phuket on Mar 17 and has yet to be classified.

2.5/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

On Campus: The courage to lead
Plastic bottles top 1.4mn items of beach litter collected
John Magee, the high-flyer who landed in Phuket
Batman: Back in black
Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket - Part 2
Phuket Music Scene: Rocking around the island
Neeson shines in ‘Blacklight’
Soi Dog celebrates growth of mobile sterilisation programme on World Spay Day
Sustainably Yours: Building a Sustainable Phuket
Phad Krapow – Up, Up and Away ‘Space’ Launch
‘Uncharted’ finds its place on the big screen
Do or Do Not; There is No Try
Wrangling for a good cause
Finding a safe space
Serious, fun to be found in ‘Marry Me’

 

Phuket community
Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Wait, the minister of tourism and the minister of digital economy are the same person? Why not have ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Complete a-moral thinking of mr Bhummikitti in trying to avoid/sabotage the International sanctions ...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Yeah, sure, Phuket the big techno giant, like putting up the traffic cams that worked for about 1 mo...(Read More)

Ministry to revise COVID-19 fatalities

Revise after revise. Flip-flop-flip-flop. Remember, 2 weeks ago we had a revise---> Raised 'N...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Agreed Kurt shocking how they pander to the Russians by assisting their citizens - they should be in...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

Smart City given up, the new fantasy jobs justification is... Metaverse City. How one can survey a ...(Read More)

Top cop’s son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

Thaigeezers in overdrive banging on about Red Bull Boss again when the real question should be '...(Read More)

Phuket touted as a ‘Metaverse City’

And they keep drumming on 'Tourism', not learned the past years how vulnerable 'The Pear...(Read More)

Phuket tourism chief proposes solutions to Russian bank sanctions

Breathtaking how TAT and BoT ignore the international sanctions. German Commerzbank, Deutsche bank, ...(Read More)

Calls for new tourism tactics to better assist Russian and Ukrainians

Pretty sad Thailand is really desperate to keep Russian tourist, instead of going with most of the w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 