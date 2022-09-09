Book of Condolences available in Phuket

PHUKET: A book of condolences to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been made available at the Australian Consulate-General in Phuket.



By The Phuket News

Friday 9 September 2022, 01:29PM

A book of condolences to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been made available at the Australian Consulate-General in Phuket. Photo: Supplied

A book of condolences to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been made available at the Australian Consulate-General in Phuket. Photo: Supplied

A book of condolences to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been made available at the Australian Consulate-General in Phuket. Photo: Supplied

Several people have already arrived at the Consulate-General, located on the bypass road (see map here), after it was made available this morning.

Many people have expressed interest in coming to mark in writing their condolences to the British Royal Family, The Phuket News was told.

The condolences signed into the book will be collated and handed over to Buckingham Palace.

Condolence books will be open for the general public to sign at the British Embassy on South Sathorn Rd in Bangkok from 9am to 12 noon on Saturday (Sept 10), Monday (Sept 12), Wednesday (Sept 14) and Friday (Sept 16).

Those outside of Bangkok may sign the virtual condolence book at https://www.royal.uk/

Mark Gooding, British Ambassador to Thailand, announced in Thai and English early this morning, “With profound sorrow, I learnt this morning of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“She gave 70 years of dedicated service and was an inspiration to me and many people around the world. My thoughts and condolences are with her family.”

Charles III, who became King on the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced through a statement:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”