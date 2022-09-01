British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bombshell UN Xinjiang report lists litany of rights abuses

Bombshell UN Xinjiang report lists litany of rights abuses

NEW YORK: The United Nations (UN) released a bombshell report into serious human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region late yesterday (Aug 31), saying torture allegations were credible and citing possible crimes against humanity.

Chinesecrimeviolence
By AFP

Thursday 1 September 2022, 07:31AM

Beijing insists it is running vocational training centres in Xinjiang designed to counter extremism. Photo: AFP

Beijing insists it is running vocational training centres in Xinjiang designed to counter extremism. Photo: AFP

The report, in the making for around a year, was released in Geneva at 11:47pm (3:47am Phuket time) yesterday - just 13 minutes before Michelle Bachelet’s four-year term as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expired.

The former Chilean president was determined to ensure the report saw the light of day - despite intense pressure from an infuriated Beijing.

“I said that I would publish it before my mandate ended and I have,” Bachelet said in an email sent to AFP.

“The issues are serious - and I raised them with high-level national and regional authorities in the country.”

China has been accused for years of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western Xinjiang region.

Campaigners have accused China of a litany of abuses, while Beijing has vehemently rejected the claims, insisting it is running vocational training centres in Xinjiang designed to counter extremism.

Bachelet eventually decided that a full assessment was needed of the situation inside the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Torture allegations ‘credible’

“Serious human rights violations have been committed in XUAR in the context of the government’s application of counter-terrorism and counter-’extremism’ strategies,” the report said.

The assessment raised concerns about the treatment of people held in China’s so-called “Vocational Education and Training Centres”.

“Allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible, as are allegations of individual incidents of sexual and gender-based violence,” the report said.

“The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity,” it added.

Blue Tree Phuket

The report urged Beijing, the UN and the world at large to focus its gaze on the situation described in Xinjiang.

“The human rights situation in XUAR also requires urgent attention by the government, the United Nations intergovernmental bodies and human rights system, as well as the international community more broadly,” it said.

The 49-page report made no reference to genocide: one of the key allegations made by China’s critics, including the United States and lawmakers in other Western countries.

Firmly opposed’

Speaking yesterday after Bachelet’s office had announced it would release the report, Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN in New York, said Beijing had told her that it was “firmly opposed” to the rights assessment.

“The so-called Xinjiang issue is a completely fabricated lie out of political motivations and its purpose is definitely to undermine China’s stability and to obstruct China’s development,” Zhang told reporters.

He said Bachelet should have stayed “independent” and not caved in to “political pressure” from Western countries.

Bachelet and her office have repeatedly explained that one reason the report was delayed was because it had been sent to Beijing first for comments, as is common with such reports.

Zhang however maintained that China had not seen the report, and was “completely opposed” to it.

“It simply undermines the cooperation between the UN and a member state. It completely interferes in China’s internal affairs,” he said.

Bachelet insisted that dialogue with Beijing did not mean “condoning, overlooking or turning a blind eye”.

But she added: “The politicisation of these serious human rights issues by some states did not help. They made the task more difficult, they made the engagement more difficult and they made the trust-building and the ability to really have an impact on the ground more difficult.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman tells of brutality at hands of Chinese scam gang in Manila
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dies at 91
Prawit granted full powers as PM
Night venues seeking longer hours
Kata Hill lane closure results in Rawai detour
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Flood prevention targeted || August 30
Phuket businesses reminded of human rights
Power outage to affect Mai Khao area
‘Third’ of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace
Officials target Soi Paniang flooding
Phuket readies for Veg Fest
Ban on e-cigarettes to remain
Water supply outage to affect Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rider hits power pole, dies || August 29
Man denies daughter, 9, taken for stabbing ride along

 

Phuket community
Prawit granted full powers as PM

Oh brother..."...authorizing high-level appointments and passing budgetary decisions". I ...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

In a Constitutional Democracy, what Thailand suppose to be, it is not a Cabinet that hand out 'p...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

"Normally acting PM must consult a PM first". But legally Thailand has no PM this moment. ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

@Kurt. No, no. A ban makes e-cigs ILLEGAL. I.E. Against the law. Arrestable. However you want to put...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reminded of human rights

Unbelieveble fantasy-rich. ...."Seminar on Human Rights will make the Tourism and service indus...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reminded of human rights

Phuket's government officials and officers should also be attending the seminar as well as busin...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Thai political- and business Hi-So's lick their lips, with the enormous profits they can make ou...(Read More)

Officials target Soi Paniang flooding

Did V/G check or present drain pipes are clear of debris? And yes, the more land you put below conc...(Read More)

Officials target Soi Paniang flooding

Yes one meter wide so lots more garbage can be flushed into the ocean. Let's pave over more pe...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

It's really ridiculous how the same people get upset about other people's problems over and ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Barketek
The 8 Pool Villa
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 