The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Bomb cyclone’ pounds eastern US, four reported dead

UNITED STATES: A giant winter “bomb cyclone” walloped the US East Coast yesterday (Jan 5) with heavy snow and freezing cold that made for treacherous travel conditions and bone-chilling misery.

accidents, death, police, military, weather, transport,

AFP

Friday 5 January 2018, 11:28AM

A man walks on the snow covered boardwalk yesterday (Jan 4) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: AFP
A man walks on the snow covered boardwalk yesterday (Jan 4) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: AFP

Four people were reported killed in the southeastern states of North and South Carolina, where icy roads sent vehicles skittering.

A cold wave gripping a large section of the United States had already been blamed for a dozen earlier deaths.

Thousands of flights were cancelled and schools closed in many localities as snow piled up and blizzard conditions began taking hold in the northeast.

Temperatures were so low in northern New York that Niagara Falls – the giant waterfalls straddling the US-Canadian border – froze.

Snowfall eased by nightfall but temperatures were set to plunge to 8 Fahrenheit (minus 13 Celsius) and remain sub-freezing all weekend.

Weather forecasters dubbed the event a “bomb cyclone”, their nickname for a phenomenon known as “bombogenesis”, in which a weather system experiences a sharp drop in atmospheric pressure and intensifies rapidly, unleashing hurricane-force winds.

Americans along the East Coast faced potential power outages in bitterly cold sub-freezing temperatures. About 30,000 customers in Virginia and North Carolina were deprived of electricity according to CNN.

Some 3,000 customers were hit in New York and about 10,000 in Boston, although service was partly restored at the end of the day.

In coastal Boston, the storm was accompanied by giant waves that led to what Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker described as “historic flooding” that inundated the city’s eastern streets as well as coastal areas of the state.

New York mobilised additional resources by declaring a state of emergency, while a Singapore Airlines A380 was forced to land at the Stewart Airport upstate after being diverted from the city’s main JFK International.

The National Guard deployed about 500 personnel along the coast, according to a statement.

“Currently, the main focus is assisting with transportation support and vehicles,” the statement said.

The southeast was the first to feel the storm’s icy lash, when Florida on Wednesday (Jan 3) saw its first snow in nearly three decades.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lamented the deaths of three people in his state, including two killed when their pickup truck slid off a bridge and landed on its roof in a creek bed.

Roads were closed in northern Florida and southeastern Georgia, where Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in coastal areas.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

With up to a foot of snow expected in parts of New York, accompanied by powerful wind gusts, schools were closed. More than a foot of the white stuff was expected in Boston.

Governor Andrew Cuomo warned: “Frigid temperatures are expected overnight, which should further complicate the situation” adding there had been a number of serious accidents.

Wind gusts of up to88.5 km/h were expected through today (Jan 5) on Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, with wind chills as low as - 20 F (- 29 C), increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia from prolonged exposure.

The National Weather Service warned of “multiple hazards: moderate to heavy snow, low visibility, strong to damaging winds, coastal flooding, and hazardous seas”, from the developing storm moving northward towards New England.

“Anticipate travel and economic impacts today and tonight with accumulating snow and white-out conditions. Expect downed trees and power lines resulting in scattered to widespread outages.”

Airlines have scrapped more than 4,200 flights into and out of the United States so far due to the storm, and delayed 2,200 others, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Nearly 75% of flights departing Boston and New Jersey’s Newark airports were cancelled, though only about a quarter of flights to and from New York’s main airport were scrapped.

Air France cancelled all flights yesterday and today from Paris to New York and Boston.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.

“Virginians living in the impacted areas should stay off the roadways to allow local and state road crews and first responders to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” he said.

“With continued frigid temperatures expected to last for several more days, road conditions will remain treacherous beyond the expected end of the snowfall today,” he added.

National rail line Amtrak cancelled service between Washington, D.C., and Newport News, on the Virginia coast.

In Washington, despite only a dusting of snow, federal agencies opened two hours late, many schools were closed and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the chamber would hold no further votes this week, curtailing what was already a short work week due to the New Year’s holiday.

Senators had only returned to the upper chamber Wednesday, facing a series of critical votes in the coming weeks, including on funding to prevent a government shutdown and spending cuts.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

What planet did this guy get his diving license. With almost 1,000 dives on the record I have never, ever got onto a boat with my weight belt on. Th...(Read More)

Sek summonsed to hear drugs charge

Tested positive on drugs, and only summonsed? He should be detained already until his case comes in Court. He has to do time anyway. Gun shooting...(Read More)

Four Phuket teens arrested for violent New Year attack

Being in hospital with broken cheek bones and broken nose, due to a attack of 4 (!) cowards. And the thai law? Ooh, imprisonment, max 1 month and/...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

Standard procedure my a**e. Your weights are the first thing you take off. That's day one lesson one. If there isn't space to do it on the boa...(Read More)

Two dive instructors charged over death of tourist off Phuket

Before mr Shukla's first dive trip he must have done the dive course pool sessions, he did learn how to unbuckle the weight belt.. I never, as Pa...(Read More)

Four Phuket teens arrested for violent New Year attack

So, aggravated assault that puts another man in the hospital has a max fin of 1,000 baht...about $30 freeking dollars. That is insane. No wonder thes...(Read More)

Phuket closes New Year Seven Days of Danger with two dead, 46 injured

I am sure there will be a lot of mutual back-slapping and self-appreciation but what has this PR Stunt achieved- the sum total of bugger all. The road...(Read More)

Four of 12 Surin beach demands ticked off, says MaAnn

The environment clock is ticking for Surin- and Kalim Beach. Time for Phuket Governor to dress himself again in clean-up uniform + cap + cloves and g...(Read More)

Phuket closes New Year Seven Days of Danger with two dead, 46 injured

I am sorry to say, but I not believe the official figures. I heard many days around the clock the ambulance sirens on Phuket, and I am sure many othe...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.