Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Bomb blast hits tourist bus near Egypt pyramids

EGYPT: A bomb blast hit a tourist bus near Egypt’s famed Giza pyramids on Sunday, wounding some of them, including South Africans, in the latest blow to the country’s tourism industry.

crimeSafetytourism
By AFP

Monday 20 May 2019, 09:29AM

A roadside bomb has hit a bus carrying South African tourists and a nearby car carrying Egyptians in Giza near Egypt’s famed Giza pyramids, leaving some of them injured. Photo: AFP

A roadside bomb has hit a bus carrying South African tourists and a nearby car carrying Egyptians in Giza near Egypt’s famed Giza pyramids, leaving some of them injured. Photo: AFP

The roadside bomb went off as the bus was being driven in Giza, also causing injuries to Egyptians in a nearby car, medical and security sources said.

Security and medical sources in Egypt said 17 people were injured, without giving a breakdown of their nationalities. No deaths were reported.

South Africa said in a statement that the "bus explosion" injured three of its 28 citizens who were part of the tourist group.

They would remain in hospital while the rest would return home on Monday, said the statement from the department of international relations.

"A device exploded and smashed the windows of a bus carrying 25 people from South Africa and a private car carrying four Egyptians," the security source said.

Video footage captured by AFP showed the bus and car with broken windows on the side of the road.

According to the security source, the wounded were being treated for scratches caused by the broken glass.

Sunday's incident comes after three Vietnamese holidaymakers and their Egyptian guide were killed when a roadside bomb hit their bus as it travelled near the Giza pyramids outside Cairo in December.

It also comes just little more than a month before the African Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt is to kick off.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Egypt has been battling an insurgency that surged especially in the turbulent North Sinai region following the 2013 military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, who was replaced by former army general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

In February 2018, the army launched a nationwide operation against militants, focusing mainly on the North Sinai region.

Some 650 militants and around 45 soldiers have been killed since the start of the offensive, according to separate statements by the armed forces.

Since first being elected in 2014, Sisi has presented himself as a bulwark against terrorism, promising stability and increased security.

Recently, the country's vital tourism industry has started to slowly rebound after suffering strong blows due to deadly attacks targeting tourists following the turmoil of the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak.

Figures by the official statistics agency showed that tourist arrivals reached 8.3 million in 2017, compared with 5.3 million the previous year.

Authorities have gone at great lengths to lure tourists back, touting a series of archaeological finds and a new museum next to the pyramids, as well as enhanced security at airports and around ancient sites.

But that figure was still far short of the record influx of 2010 when more than 14 million visitors flocked to see the country's sites.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket police ready for Songkran
Search launched for explosives, mines on bird’s nest islands in Phang Nga Bay
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Deputy national police chief orders Phuket officers to ramp up their efforts
Drug blitz at full moon party
Phuket police ready for Songkran
Royal Thai Police deputy chief outlines policies to Region 8 Police
Avoid sex assault: Don’t dress sexy, says government
Cement truck driver fined after releasing load on Patong Hill
Phuket gun-toting driver apprehended
Phuket spa shooter ‘snapped’, previously wanted for conspiracy to murder
Phuket spa shooter suicides in public park as children play nearby
Men injured by bomb placed to protect bird’s nest operation
Phuket Opinion: A gun for all seasons

 

Phuket community
Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

140,000 illegal thai workers in Korea. Wow. Obviously thai Immigration should check better on depart...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Talking about thai NIDAL Polls: In BP of 19 May an article that according a NIDAL poll 31.25% of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Was there any NIDAL Poll, proving that retirees, with their 800,000 Baht deposit are more hospitalis...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

can he explain why retirees need to keep 800k in the bank? Probably has no idea about that,not his m...(Read More)

Mains water supply to be shut off near airport

Well done, PWA. You choose the most quiet hours at Phuket International Airport to shut of her water...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

My retirement visa is yearly from 15 September till 15 September. My International health insurance...(Read More)

Senior monks jailed for fraud

See the look on his face, no sign of feeling guilt or sorry. This was not a thai buddhist monk, but...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

They know full well it's the short stay tourists that are not paying their bills. I'm sure m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Good PN Opinion piece. This 'action' is very thai. ."First do something, think about d...(Read More)

Cabinet approves mandatory health insurance for long-stay visas

"No need to panic!" No, but on that web site are thai insurances only, just covering Thai...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dream Beach Club
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 